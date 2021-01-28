Ice Palace Maze Freezes Over Stillwater

Need a COVID-friendly outing this winter? The Stillwater Ice Palace Maze has got you covered. Journey through what's being called the largest ice maze in the United States, featuring 1,500 blocks of ice that make up the twisty half-mile maze.

Elsa, the ice queen from Frozen, may appear as you journey through. A 36-foot ice slide awaits those who’ve made it to the end of the maze. Finish your visit to the ice palace with a cup of hot cocoa and a s’more. Those over 21 can enjoy a drink from the ice bar, a bar made entirely–you guessed it– out of ice.

The Ice Palace Maze runs through Feb. 28, weather permitting. Visitors are limited to 100 at a time for safety reasons, but walk-up tickets are available depending on availability. The maze is open Tuesday through Sunday. Purchase tickets online via the Ice Palace Maze website.