Local Man, Global Presence: Ian Grant's Culture Quest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ian Grant TV personality Ian Grant in Western Mongolia In his new show, Culture Quest, TV personality Ian Grant travels to exotic places, such as Western Mongolia, where he lives like the locals.

For the last three decades, Ian Grant has channeled his backgrounds in history and art history to explore cultures around the world. His résumé is vast, to say the least, and Grant has worn many hats, from Persian rug purveyor to owner of a retail store–turned–custom furniture business, Björling and Grant. He even landed a television gig in 2009, where he trotted the globe in search of interesting objects and furnishings in his Travel Channel series, The Relic Hunter with Ian Grant.

Fast-forward 12 years, and Grant’s ready for his second close-up. His new series, Culture Quest, is slated to premiere on national public television this month. Through the six-episode pilot season, Grant and his right-hand man (and shooter), Ian Levasseur, bring us into a world of wanderlust as they visit places they’ve never been to experience local life through the lens of the artists, artisans, and keepers of culture. “It’s all about finding out what life is like out there,” says Grant.

In one episode, he follows in the footsteps of Kazakh nomads of Western Mongolia, who hunt using golden eagles. In others, he’s spearfishing off a remote island in East Timor or shadowing the processes of Ghanaian artists. “I’m being very generous to us, but Culture Quest feels Bourdain-esque,” says Grant. “But instead of using food, we’re using art, craftsmanship, and cultural events as a window into what’s going on.” Comparatively, Grant describes The Relic Hunter (which earned him an Emmy in 2010) as the cotton candy version of what he’s created with Culture Quest. Think: fewer frills, no script, and more freedom to do what he wants.

You might wonder: A show rooted in exotic travel amid a global pandemic? Lucky for Grant and Levasseur, they wrapped filming the final episode in the nick of time (early March 2020), just days before the shutdown and travel ban went into effect. Catch the series on PBS beginning this month.