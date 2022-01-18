Hygge in the Valley

× Expand The Nordic Nook

More time at home the past couple of years convinced Craig Ringsven to finally check off a bucket list item and buy a sauna for his Golden Valley backyard. But he didn’t stop there. With the help of a landscaper friend, he added a plunge pond to cool off after heating up. He built a fire pit. He strung lights around the perimeter and added a grill and games. Then he completed his backyard oasis by setting up the family yurt—because why wait for a Boundary Waters excursion when you can enjoy a heated respite in your own driveway?

Friends marveled at the charming little setup and told Ringsven he should rent it out. So he did. He named it the Nordic Nook, set up a website and created an @the.nordic.nook Instagram account that went live on Nov. 1. Within days, a TikTok influencer whose handle Ringsven can’t recall booked an appointment and shared her thermal experience with followers. “It’s been crazy ever since,” he says.

Located less than a mile from the Theodore Wirth Trailhead, Ringsven says the Nordic Nook attracts a lot of cross-country skiers and fat tire bikers. “I want this to be a place where people can come and just be happy.”

Already gaining steam pre-pandemic thanks to its wellness benefits and Instagram’s adoration of Scandinavian design and tradition, sauna culture is hotter than ever. Look no further than the North Loop, where the Freehouse teamed up with Duluth-based Cedar + Stone to create a pop-up sauna experience open through Feb. 20. Saturdays are completely sold out and the rest of the weekend dates are going fast at $149 per person.

× Expand The Nordic Nook The Nordic Nook Craig and Amy Ringsven with a friend.

But home sauna sales are really on fire, hitting $3.7 billion in 2021, and estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, according to an industry report. Prices start at around $5,000 for a simple outdoor sauna. Cedar + Stone’s custom residential saunas start at $35,000 and can easily cost more than double that depending on the size and design.

For those not ready to invest, a growing number of mobile sauna rental companies will deliver a unit to you for the week or even a day. The 612 Sauna Society—now the granddaddy of local experiences—offers individual tickets and seasonal passes to its mobile sauna unit, which is currently open at the Trailhead in Theodore Wirth Park. Up in Grand Marais, the new Sisu + Loyly offers a sauna experience by the hour overlooking Lake Superior.

The Nordic Nook seems to have found a sweet spot in offering a turnkey private experience that feels like home—without any woodchopping or cleanup required. Ringsven keeps the fire burning and provides the towels. There’s even the most darling—truly—compost outhouse down a woodsy trail around the backside of the family garage.

Nordic Nook reservations run $125 per hour for groups of up to 5 and $150 for 6 to 10 (you’ll have to take turns in the sauna, which seats 4-6).

Demand is such that Ringsven’s wife, Amy, keeps reminding him to block off at least a few hours per week for the family to enjoy. But the couple delights in hosting and embraces their unexpected new side hustle. “It’s super fulfilling,” says Ringsven, a physical therapist by day. “In my regular job, people come in crabby and in pain. Here, people come happy and excited.”