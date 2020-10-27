How to Vote in the 2020 Election

× Expand Shutterstock Vote 2020 Buttons

With COVID in the way, this election’s a doozy: the details on mail-in/absentee voting, early-in person voting, and Election Day voting can be confusing. Read through these FAQs on how to vote, and make sure your ballot gets counted this year.

Absentee/Mail-In Voting

Is it too late to request a mail-in ballot?

Yes! At this point, a mail-in ballot will likely not be delivered to you by Election Day. You can still vote early in-person, or in-person on Election Day. Read more about these options below.

How do I return my ballot?

If you’ve already requested, received, and filled out a mail-in ballot, you have three options to return it:

Send it by mail to the address listed on the return envelope, using U.S. mail or a package delivery service. It MUST be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3., but it’s better to get it in the mail as soon as possible. It HAS to be received by election officials by Nov. 10 to be counted, so if you wait until Election Day, you’re cutting it close.

Deliver it in person before election day or by 3:00 p.m. on Election Day. Where to? Ballot drop-off locations are listed below, and in more detail on the city’s ballot drop-off page.

Ask someone to deliver it by 3:00 p.m. on Election Day, at the same drop-off locations. One person can drop off ballots for a max of three other people, not including their own.

What time can I drop off my ballot?

Times for drop off sites vary day-to-day. Check the city’s ballot drop-off page for specific information.

When’s the deadline to drop off my ballot?

The deadline to drop off your ballot is at 3 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

How do I make sure my ballot isn’t disqualified?

Follow the instructions that come with your ballot very carefully: be sure to use the correct envelopes, fill out all necessary fields, and sign where indicated. You can access an online version of instructions here. Check the status of your absentee ballot here.

Can I drop off my ballot at my polling place on Election Day?

No!

Early In-Person Voting and Election Day Voting

What if I want to vote early in-person?

As of now, four in-person early voting locations are open in Minneapolis. Seven are open in Ramsey County. Read more on these websites about times and how to prepare.

What if I want to vote in-person on Election Day?

You can vote in-person on Election Day at your polling place—but be sure to double-check the location using the Find My Polling Place site. Some locations have changed due to COVID safety precautions.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

If you are not registered to vote, need to update your registration, or you have not voted in four years or more: you can register when you vote in-person, either early or on Election Day. But you’ll need to bring proper proof of residence, as defined by this website.

What if I’m not sure if I’m registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status here.

If I’m already registered to vote, do I need to bring ID to the polls?

If your voter registration is current and active, you do NOT need to bring ID to the polls. “Current and active” means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day, and you have not moved or changed names since then.

How many people have voted so far?

According to MPR, as of Oct. 23, almost 1.2 million Minnesotans had submitted absentee ballots and had them accepted by election officials. At this rate, we’re on track to see 1.5 million early votes by Election Day—that number is more than half the total voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

Ballot Drop Off Locations via The City of Minneapolis

If you’re voting by mail, you can use the city’s list of drop off locations to return your ballot, with information on how to prepare it for drop-off.

North

Victory Memorial Ice Arena Parking Lot, 1900 42nd Ave. N., Mpls.

UROC Parking Lot, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Mpls.

Northeast

Firefighters Hall and Museum Parking Lot, 664 22nd Ave. NE., Mpls.

Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services, 980 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls.

University of Minnesota

Northrop Memorial Auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls.

Downtown

Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Mpls.

Hennepin County Elections, 300 S. 6th St., Mpls.

Whittier and Phillips

Kmart Parking Lot, 10 W. Lake St., Mpls.

Longfellow

Longfellow Park Recreation Center, 3435 36th Ave. S., Mpls.

Uptown

St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church Parking Lot, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Mpls.

Powderhorn

Bethel Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 4120 17th Ave. S., Mpls.

Southwest

Mount Olivet Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Mpls.

Nokomis

Bossen Field Parking Lot, 5701 28th Ave. S., Mpls.