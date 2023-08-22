How to Save Money at the State Fair

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams State Fair

The many opportunities to eat, drink, and explore at the Fair also come with many opportunities to spend money. Here are a few tips and tricks to save bank at this year’s trip to the Fair.

2023 Discount Days

Before the Fair even opens, you can save by purchasing pre-Fair gate admission tickets. The tickets are $15 and are available to purchase through August 23.

Opening Day, August 24: Celebrate the first day of the Fair with discounted tickets and great merchandise and food deals for all fair guests.

Senior Day, August 28, 31: On Senior day, all fairgoers who are 65+ are eligible for $13 a ticket. What a steal!

Kids Day, August 30, September 4: Perfect for families, on Kids day tickets for children 5-12 are just $13.

Perfect for families, on Kids day tickets for children 5-12 are just $13. Military Appreciation Day, August 29: With valid documentation of service, active military members, spouses and family of active military members, and retired/veteran military members and their spouses receive discounted ticket prices and deals.

Midway/Kidway Deals

Ride the Midway and Kidway attractions at discounted rates on the special discount days. Save all day on August 24, 29, 30, and September 4. Enjoy early bird specials until 1 p.m. on August 25, 28, 31 and September 1.

Coupons, Bargain Books and Giveaways

Blue Ribbon Bargain Book: Sponsored by the MN Lottery, the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book is available to purchase for just $5. Containing 100 coupons for deals on treats, attractions, events, and more, the Bargain Book is a great way to shop savvy at the Fair. The coupons are valid throughout the all 12 Fair days.

Deals, Drawings and Giveaway Guide: A free list compiling the best deals, discounts, and promotional events going on at the Fair. Ask for the guide at any of the information booths located throughout the fairgrounds.

Free Concerts

There is no shortage of live music opportunities this year. The Fair’s incredible 2023 lineup features many performances that are free with general admission. Show local love to Minneapolis bands such as Gully Boys, Kiss the Tiger, and Soul Asylum, and don't miss the opportunity to see The Bacon Brothers (Yes, Kevin Bacon) for free at the Leinie Lodge bandshell stage. Check out the full lineup of free concerts here.

Last Chance Deals