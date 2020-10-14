How to Pod: A Guide to Distance Learning

× Expand Amy Elaine Photography Molly and Alicia of How to Pod

While traditional classrooms have changed drastically over the past several months, families have looked for alternative solutions to provide their children with adequate learning environments. Self-organized learning pods are popular among distance and hybrid learners, allowing students to experience more structure and social interaction.

This new need creates a hole to be filled in the educational market, one that parents and educators Molly Breen and Alicia Lacy address in their new venture, How to Pod. Under their umbrella business Good Girls Unlimited, the pair presents a guide for parents looking to set up learning pods of their own. Breen, who has been a teacher for over 20 years and is a mom of three says “Our initial inspiration was really born out of our own frustration and anxiety in anticipating another whole year, potentially, of distance learning would look like.”

As for where they would start, Lacy, who also has been a teacher for 10 years and is a parent of two herself, cited different families' risk levels as an important jumping off point. “You want your risk tolerance, your practice profiles to match up, sometimes those conversations are hard to have.” In response, they started How to Pod with a risk assessment for families to take, allowing them to partner with each other based on their own levels of comfortability.

To supplement, they have an e-book with further details on risk assessments as well as an in-depth guide to setting up a pod of your own. Lacy notes that teaching parents proper scheduling and best practices techniques allows them to set up a learning environment for their child to succeed in. Beyond the e-book, the pair offer supplemental support such as consultation calls or Zoom meetings where they can provide their own words of wisdom to individual clients.

In addition to the prevalence of distance learning this year, Breen and Lacy wanted to create How to Pod as a resource that would be accessible to a diverse range of families. It was in part a response to micro schools and hired tutors that have increased across communities, providing supplemental education to students as an addition or substitute for materials provided by schools.

Breen says, “the micro schools create this huge equity chasm because it provides only instruction and enrichment for the children who are participating in the micro school, which is, in our opinion . . . not where we believe education should be, we really believe that kids should all have access to high quality experiences.”

The growth of micro schools and supplemental education has been seen across the country, as The New York Times reports that paid services like Selected for Families and Schoolhouse have recently emerged, offering professional educators and services to families participating in distance learning. The Star Tribune reports that alternative options such as these have become quickly popular among local families, as they’re frequently using services like PodUp and ThankPod! in addition to Facebook groups to seek out supplemental or alternative learning options.

However, in line with Breen’s and Lacy’s concerns, the Star Tribune also reported that the growth of these services will widen the achievement gap among students, providing more resources to privileged families who can afford to pay for them. Organizations and citizens like Breen and Lacy have been working to address this gap.

In a separate report, the Star Tribune found high school students who had decided to give back by creating free tutoring services over the summer like Geniusprep and ELLoquently. The Star Tribune also highlighted community efforts like the North Star Network, an initiative by the African American Community Response Team, which has created community pods for students of color in an effort to address the achievement gap that has been further exasperated throughout the pandemic.

That’s why How to Pod’s focus lies on providing students with appropriate structure without additional instructional support. They emphasize that families using their service will be following the curriculum provided to them through their individual schools without a hired educator to supervise. They point out that parents will not be taking an educator’s place either. As Breen describes it, “Parents aren’t suddenly the teachers, the parents are the ones who are setting up the scaffolding so that students can work independently and rely upon one another much like they would in a traditional school setting.”

This philosophy has become important for Breen and Lacy as the school format has changed along with parent–child relationships. Distance learning has impacted the way that kids learn and socialize, placing extra pressure on parents to fulfill more roles in their child’s lives than they did before the pandemic.

They advise parents to ease up in terms of striving for academic success and instead focus on keeping their children happy and healthy during an already stressful time. Lacy adds, “It’s a time to give. Give yourself and your children as much grace as possible, be gentle with them and be gentle with yourself.”