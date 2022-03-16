How to Help Ukraine Now

× Expand Shutterstock Ukrainian Flag

Alight is a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization based in Minnesota. They are partnering with local radio station myTalk 107.1 to raise money to continue Alight's efforts in Poland of providing relief items and medical supplies for people still inside Ukraine. give.wearealight.org

CARE is partnering with People in Need to build a fund that can reach 4 million people focusing on women, girls, and the elderly. They are providing “water, food, hygiene kits, and ongoing support.” care.org

The Coalition to Support Black People in Ukraine has started a fundraiser to support Black people facing racism at the borders as they try to leave the country. Donations will go towards paying relocation fees, providing Black refugees with food and warm clothing and more. gofundme.com/f/support-vulnerable-black-people-in-ukraine

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières have been distributing medical kits in Mariupol, Ukraine and are working to set up “emergency response activities” in Ukraine as well as bordering countries. Donate to support their work. doctorswithoutborders.org

Fight for Right is working to create a space where it is safe for Ukrainians with disabilities to stay in the country. eng.ffr.org.ua/support-in-crisis/eng

Fulcrum UA is an NGO striving to provide a safe space in Lviv for LBGT+ and support the evacuation of LGBT from a number of Ukrainian cities. t-o.org.ua/en

Insight Ukraine is a Ukrainian public organization asking for donations to help shelter, relocate and provide food and basic necessities to LGBTQ+ people. insight-ukraine.org/en/join-donate/

The International Fund for Animal Warfare is mobilizing to help people and animals displaced by the war. ifaw.org

The Kyiv Independent is an English-Ukrainian independent media source providing on-the-ground information about the Russian invasion. There is a GoFundMe raising funds to help keep it running. There is a seperate GoFundMe to keep “Ukraine’s media going” for other media outlets and journalists that have received less international attention. gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch

Razom for Ukraine is currently “focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items;” they have a large group of volunteers tracking down and purchasing supplies and getting them to Ukraine. razomforukraine.org

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is providing medical aid to Ukrainian soldiers as well as support to their families. rsukraine.org

Sunflower of Peace has been running since 2015 to help support those affected violence in Ukraine. Their current mission is to provide medical and humanitarian aid by purchasing medical supplies. You can donate through their Facebook page. facebook.com/sunflowerofpeace

United Help Ukraine is a non-profit organization that is taking and distributing donations, food, and medical supplies to help Ukranians affected by the war. unitedhelpukraine.org

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is mobilizing to help displaced Ukrainian refugees entering surrounding countries. unrefugees.org

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to kids impacted by the war and assisting in the evacuation process. voices.org.ua/en

World Central Kitchen is currently serving thousands of fresh meals at eight border crossings for Ukrainian families who fled the country and those who chose to remain in the Ukraine. wck.org/relief/activation-chefs-for-ukraine