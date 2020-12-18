How to Give Back for the Holidays

× Expand Getty Images Second Harvest Heartland’s headquarters in Brooklyn Park Second Harvest Heartland’s headquarters in Brooklyn Park

We all know that tables may not be filled as abundantly this season. Part of the chaos of 2020 is that one in eight Minnesotans is facing hunger in a real way. Some for the first time in their lives. But I know that our readers find joy in helping to feed their neighbors, and in more significant ways than just bringing a dish to share. Watching our Twin Citizens step up for each other by donating to food drives and crushing hunger relief fundraising goals has been one of the true gifts of this crazy year. Of course the need is still there, and we can all do something to set the table for our community. It’s the Stone Soup of our time. —S.M.

➼ Show up for a shift

The good people at Loaves and Fishes offer free, nourishing prepared meals to anyone in the community who needs it. No questions asked, no one turned away. You can sign up to help them prepare food or hand out boxes of fresh hot meals at drive-up locations in over 30 spots around the metro. loavesandfishesmn.org

➼ Give all year long

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the most vital nonprofits in Minnesota, helping distribute food and fill the shelves of hunger relief organizations across our whole state. You can provide it with a stable funding stream when you sign up to give a monthly gift of $30. That one move creates 1,080 meal donations a year. 2harvest.org

➼ Make it a family affair

If you are looking to teach your kids about the vital work of feeding our community, there are many opportunities at Open Arms of Minnesota, which home-delivers meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses. Kids as young as 6 are welcome at the urban farm to help plant, weed, prune, and harvest nourishing ingredients. And if you sign up to deliver meals, kids are welcome to come along and offer all the smiles. openarmsmn.org

➼ Feed the farmers feeding the community

Small farmers were hit hard during the pandemic, newly emerging BIPOC farmers the hardest. The Local Emergency Assistance Farmer Fund (LEAFF) run by the nonprofit food hub known as The Good Acre, uses your donations to buy harvest food from local farmers (helping sustain their businesses), which they turn around and donate to hunger relief organizations in need of fresh, farm-grown food. Your $25 provides

It’s been a hard year—and the long, cold Minnesota winter has only just begun. Consider giving warm clothes to someone in need with the help of these local groups.

Check Twin Cities Mutual Aid for a constantly updated map of groups asking for specific items and hosting clothing/supply drives. twin-cities-mutual-aid.org

St. Stephen’s Human Services provides warm clothes and boots, toiletries, support, and more to our unhoused communities. Check the donation wish list online and make an appointment to drop off your gear. 2309 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-874- 0311, ststephensmpls.org

YouthLink MN, a nonprofit that aids homeless young adults ages 16–24, accepts new and gently used winter gear and clothing and new toiletries and household items. 41 N. 12th St., Mpls., 612- 252-1200, youthlinkmn.org

Joseph’s Coat donates new and gently used winter clothing and gear (plus books, toys, clothing, and hygiene products) to anyone in need. 1107 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-291-2472, josephscoatmn.org —M.B.