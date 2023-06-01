How to Celebrate Pride Month Around the Twin Cities

Twin Cities Pride
Cheers to Pride
June 1
Toast to the start of Pride Month with a coffee from Spyhouse or a drink from Lakes and Legends Brewing Company. Go out on the town, buy a beer from any participating location (there’s more than 50!), and cheers to the beginning of the most colorful time of year (literally!). Each location will donate some of its earnings to The Rainbow Circle, which provides programming for LGBTQ youth. tcpride.org
“Going Out, Coming In” Exhibit Opening Party
June 1
Explore the history of the LGBTQ community in Minneapolis, how they survived—and thrived—while facing social and legal discrimination. While the exhibit at the Mill City Museum will be on display through October 8, this opening reception from 7–9 p.m. on the first day of June will be accompanied by appetizers, drinks, and DJ Michel.Be.. mnhs.org
Northern Minnesota LGBTQ CampOUT Weekend
June 2–4
Campfires, hiking, biking, and kayaking are some of the featured activities designed to connect members of the LGBTQ community in the backdrop of Minnesota’s Iron Range. So head out of the city for some great company and the great outdoors. West Forty RV Park and Campground, westfortyrvpark.com
Queer Women’s Pride Dance
June 2
Inviting all gals and non-binary pals. Dance the night away from 7:30–10:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club #34 with other female-identifying members of the LGBTQ community, plus non-binary friends. Get a chair massage, take pictures in the photo booth, or grab a bite from the Eagles #34 restaurant. So grab your gals and non-binary pals for a fun night out! $10, minneapoliseagles34.org
3rd Annual Pride Fest
June 3
All ages, all genders—join in on the fun at this festival celebrating Pride at Hasting’s Levee Park, kicking off with a parade, then music, face painting, bounce houses, and games galore. tcpride.org
Queer Dharma Morning
June 3
Escape for some R&R at this soothing event for queer folks led by and for members of the LGBTQ community. Following Buddhist methods, this event encourages locals to breathe and relax with some guided meditation, yoga, and reflection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Clouds in Water Zen Center. cloudsinwater.org
Spotlight Science: SciPride
June 3
Celebrate the scientific accomplishments and contributions of the LGBTQ community to the University of Minnesota from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bell Museum. Explore notable research projects through demonstrations, hands-on activities, and presentations. $12, bellmuseum.umn.edu
East Central Minnesota Pride
June 3
In collaboration with five counties, this event is both big and bold, with live music, food, and a garage sale fundraiser. Known as the state’s first rural pride celebration, East Center Minnesota Pride has had more than 15 years of creating colorful, vibrant experiences for LGBTQ youth and adults. Check it out for yourself from 12–5 p.m. at Pine City’s Robinson Park. eastcentralminnesotapride.org
MNSOC Youth Pride 2023
June 3
Designed specifically for LGBTQ youth, this Pride festival includes all the hallmarks of an inclusive Pride celebration, plus bonus fun for kiddos, including dancing, inflatables, giveaways, and more from 1–6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Como Park Pavilion. tcpride.org
Grand Marshal Reception
June 3
Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd has been a leader in gender-affirming health care as the medical director of Children’s Minnesota’s Gender Health Program and this year they’ve been chosen as Twin Cities Pride’s Grand Marshal. Celebrate their impact at this celebration hosted by TCPride starting at 5 p.m. at the Midtown Global Market. Chomp on appetizers, participate in a silent auction, and put your hands together for the award celebration. tcpride.org
Telling Queer History: Legacy
June 3
It’s not everyday a local mainstay celebrates a decade of walking the walk. Telling Queer History celebrates 10 years of solidifying the legacy of the LGBTQ community through storytelling with a silent auction, dance party, food, and—of course—storytelling from 6–9 p.m. at St. Paul’s Wilder Foundation. Tickets start at $50. tellingqueerhistory.com
One Voice Pride Patio Party
June 7
Come for the drinks, stay for the company (and a special surprise—hint: it’s a raffle!). From 3–11 p.m. enjoy live music, food, and drinks at Minny’s Indeed Brewing Company, with all proceeds supporting the local LGBTQ organization One Voice Mixed Chorus, which aims to create social change and unite people through music. facebook.com
St. Paul Pride Festival
June 10
One of the Twin Cities’s biggest Pride festivals envisions a future without discrimination, and it invites you to be a part of it. Check out live music, food trucks, and educational programs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Rice Park. stppride.org
Golden Valley Pride Festival
June 10
This first-ring suburb welcomes folks of all identities to celebrate those who identify as LGBTQ with a more localized approach, featuring live music, food trucks, and more for the fifth year of this fest from 12–6 p.m. at Brookview Park. goldenvalleypride.com
PRIDE Market Series
June 10–11, 17–18
Support local LGBTQ businesses by stopping in to the taproom of Lakes and Legends Brewing Company from 12–4 p.m. More than 60 vendors in total will participate, with handmade items ranging from jewelry, homeware, food, and clothing. eventbrite.com
One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: ONEarth
June 10–11
If you couldn’t catch their patio party, or if you loved it so much you want more, then ONEarth invites you to a unique concert experience. Spend the night swaying to music sung by the LGBTQ chorus by yourself or rocking out with friends from 7–8:30 p.m. on Raspberry Island. There are many ways to enjoy this LGBTQ summer concert series. onevoicemn.org/onearth
Elevate Pride Meat Raffle
June 14
Yep, you heard that right—a meat raffle. From 5–7 p.m. at The Saloon, enter for a chance to win meat products to support LGBTQ scholarships and grants. It may sound odd, but it is sure to cure your summertime boredom. pfundfoundation.org/events
Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus
June 16–17
And I will always love… the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus singing Whitney Houston! Clap along to the songs of this iconic artist while supporting equality and justice for all in this multifaceted event. Tickets start at $18. Tcgmc.org
Pride Night with the MN Twins
June 16
Sport some specialized pride merch at this classic sporting event as the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers in baseball. A portion of each ticket will be donated to Twin Cities Pride, so grab a hotdog and get ready to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” while supporting local pride. Tickets start at $18.00. mlb.com/twins
Chaska Pride Picnic
June 17
Nothing gathers people from all walks of life quite like food. From 3–6 p.m., join in on the fun at Chaska’s McKnight Park with ice cream, dancing, games, and hands-on activities for all ages. tcpride.org
Pride Family Fun Day
June 18
Combine your pride celebrations with Father’s day this year hosted by the Twins, (yes, THOSE Twins). Buy TCPride merchandise or play games, munch on hotdogs, but also have a great time! 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, Como Park East Pavilion, mlb.com/twins/play-ball
-ING: a night for celebrating queer resilience and beauty
June 18
Add some arts and culture to your Sunday night by attending Studio Apparatus’s second artist event of the year from 6–9 p.m. in St. Paul. View art from world-renowned artists, including Rob Woodcox’s film “Honey to the Moon.” Food and drinks will be available, as well as art from local artisans. $20, tcpride.org
Elevate Pride Trivia Challenge
June 22
Finally, your pop culture and random fact knowledge can pay off! Grab a friend or two, or show off your solo trivia skills, to raise money for LGBTQ scholarships and grants from 5–7 p.m. at Black Heart of St. Paul. Just don’t be too late to answer the question! eventbrite.com
Twin Cities Pride Festival
June 23–25
Minnesota’s biggest Pride celebration is back for its 51st year! Whether you’ve attended since the very beginning, or this year will be your first, there are always new and exciting things to experience, from food trucks to live music, plus art vendors and celebrations galore, all at Minneapolis’s Loring Park and Parade Park. tcpride.org/festival
Pride Beer Dabbler
June 23
This boozy event encourages LGBTQ and ally beer enthusiasts to sample some of the best beer, cider, and seltzer that the Twin Cities has to offer, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Of course, there will be music, dancing, and food trucks. beerdabbler.com
Just Pickles Pride Tournament
June 24
No, not that kind of pickle—pickleball! Join a team at Loring Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to compete against other teams for special prizes. If you’ve never had a chance to try out pickleball, it’s your time to shine. Choose your experience level, whether you’re an expert or just starting out, you can join. $30, scheduler.leaguelobster.com
Uptown Rooftop Pride Drag Brunch
June 24
Brunch, bills, and beautiful drag queens. What more do you need out of a Pride drag show? Oh yeah, maybe food? From noon to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a memorable show at Uptown Ties while you chomp on delish food. eventbrite.com
Rainbow Run 5K My Way
June 25
Catch the scenic sights of downtown Minneapolis as you run 5 kilometers of our city’s beautiful streets from 9–11 a.m. starting at Boom Island Park.You can dress up or come as you are, and—if that’s not incentive enough—all 21+ runners will get a beer at the end! raceroster.com