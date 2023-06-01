How to Celebrate Pride Month Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Twin Cities Pride

Cheers to Pride

June 1

Toast to the start of Pride Month with a coffee from Spyhouse or a drink from Lakes and Legends Brewing Company. Go out on the town, buy a beer from any participating location (there’s more than 50!), and cheers to the beginning of the most colorful time of year (literally!). Each location will donate some of its earnings to The Rainbow Circle, which provides programming for LGBTQ youth. tcpride.org

“Going Out, Coming In” Exhibit Opening Party

June 1

Explore the history of the LGBTQ community in Minneapolis, how they survived—and thrived—while facing social and legal discrimination. While the exhibit at the Mill City Museum will be on display through October 8, this opening reception from 7–9 p.m. on the first day of June will be accompanied by appetizers, drinks, and DJ Michel.Be.. mnhs.org

Northern Minnesota LGBTQ CampOUT Weekend

June 2–4

Campfires, hiking, biking, and kayaking are some of the featured activities designed to connect members of the LGBTQ community in the backdrop of Minnesota’s Iron Range. So head out of the city for some great company and the great outdoors. West Forty RV Park and Campground, westfortyrvpark.com

Queer Women’s Pride Dance

June 2

Inviting all gals and non-binary pals. Dance the night away from 7:30–10:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club #34 with other female-identifying members of the LGBTQ community, plus non-binary friends. Get a chair massage, take pictures in the photo booth, or grab a bite from the Eagles #34 restaurant. So grab your gals and non-binary pals for a fun night out! $10, minneapoliseagles34.org

3rd Annual Pride Fest

June 3

All ages, all genders—join in on the fun at this festival celebrating Pride at Hasting’s Levee Park, kicking off with a parade, then music, face painting, bounce houses, and games galore. tcpride.org

Queer Dharma Morning

June 3

Escape for some R&R at this soothing event for queer folks led by and for members of the LGBTQ community. Following Buddhist methods, this event encourages locals to breathe and relax with some guided meditation, yoga, and reflection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Clouds in Water Zen Center. cloudsinwater.org

Spotlight Science: SciPride

June 3

Celebrate the scientific accomplishments and contributions of the LGBTQ community to the University of Minnesota from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bell Museum. Explore notable research projects through demonstrations, hands-on activities, and presentations. $12, bellmuseum.umn.edu

East Central Minnesota Pride

June 3

In collaboration with five counties, this event is both big and bold, with live music, food, and a garage sale fundraiser. Known as the state’s first rural pride celebration, East Center Minnesota Pride has had more than 15 years of creating colorful, vibrant experiences for LGBTQ youth and adults. Check it out for yourself from 12–5 p.m. at Pine City’s Robinson Park. eastcentralminnesotapride.org

MNSOC Youth Pride 2023

June 3

Designed specifically for LGBTQ youth, this Pride festival includes all the hallmarks of an inclusive Pride celebration, plus bonus fun for kiddos, including dancing, inflatables, giveaways, and more from 1–6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Como Park Pavilion. tcpride.org

Grand Marshal Reception

June 3

Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd has been a leader in gender-affirming health care as the medical director of Children’s Minnesota’s Gender Health Program and this year they’ve been chosen as Twin Cities Pride’s Grand Marshal. Celebrate their impact at this celebration hosted by TCPride starting at 5 p.m. at the Midtown Global Market. Chomp on appetizers, participate in a silent auction, and put your hands together for the award celebration. tcpride.org

Telling Queer History: Legacy

June 3

It’s not everyday a local mainstay celebrates a decade of walking the walk. Telling Queer History celebrates 10 years of solidifying the legacy of the LGBTQ community through storytelling with a silent auction, dance party, food, and—of course—storytelling from 6–9 p.m. at St. Paul’s Wilder Foundation. Tickets start at $50. tellingqueerhistory.com

One Voice Pride Patio Party

June 7

Come for the drinks, stay for the company (and a special surprise—hint: it’s a raffle!). From 3–11 p.m. enjoy live music, food, and drinks at Minny’s Indeed Brewing Company, with all proceeds supporting the local LGBTQ organization One Voice Mixed Chorus, which aims to create social change and unite people through music. facebook.com

St. Paul Pride Festival

June 10

One of the Twin Cities’s biggest Pride festivals envisions a future without discrimination, and it invites you to be a part of it. Check out live music, food trucks, and educational programs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Rice Park. stppride.org

Golden Valley Pride Festival

June 10

This first-ring suburb welcomes folks of all identities to celebrate those who identify as LGBTQ with a more localized approach, featuring live music, food trucks, and more for the fifth year of this fest from 12–6 p.m. at Brookview Park. goldenvalleypride.com

PRIDE Market Series

June 10–11, 17–18

Support local LGBTQ businesses by stopping in to the taproom of Lakes and Legends Brewing Company from 12–4 p.m. More than 60 vendors in total will participate, with handmade items ranging from jewelry, homeware, food, and clothing. eventbrite.com

One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents: ONEarth

June 10–11

If you couldn’t catch their patio party, or if you loved it so much you want more, then ONEarth invites you to a unique concert experience. Spend the night swaying to music sung by the LGBTQ chorus by yourself or rocking out with friends from 7–8:30 p.m. on Raspberry Island. There are many ways to enjoy this LGBTQ summer concert series. onevoicemn.org/onearth

Elevate Pride Meat Raffle

June 14

Yep, you heard that right—a meat raffle. From 5–7 p.m. at The Saloon, enter for a chance to win meat products to support LGBTQ scholarships and grants. It may sound odd, but it is sure to cure your summertime boredom. pfundfoundation.org/events

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

June 16–17

And I will always love… the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus singing Whitney Houston! Clap along to the songs of this iconic artist while supporting equality and justice for all in this multifaceted event. Tickets start at $18. Tcgmc.org

Pride Night with the MN Twins

June 16

Sport some specialized pride merch at this classic sporting event as the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers in baseball. A portion of each ticket will be donated to Twin Cities Pride, so grab a hotdog and get ready to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” while supporting local pride. Tickets start at $18.00. mlb.com/twins

Chaska Pride Picnic

June 17

Nothing gathers people from all walks of life quite like food. From 3–6 p.m., join in on the fun at Chaska’s McKnight Park with ice cream, dancing, games, and hands-on activities for all ages. tcpride.org

Pride Family Fun Day

June 18

Combine your pride celebrations with Father’s day this year hosted by the Twins, (yes, THOSE Twins). Buy TCPride merchandise or play games, munch on hotdogs, but also have a great time! 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, Como Park East Pavilion, mlb.com/twins/play-ball

-ING: a night for celebrating queer resilience and beauty

June 18

Add some arts and culture to your Sunday night by attending Studio Apparatus’s second artist event of the year from 6–9 p.m. in St. Paul. View art from world-renowned artists, including Rob Woodcox’s film “Honey to the Moon.” Food and drinks will be available, as well as art from local artisans. $20, tcpride.org

Elevate Pride Trivia Challenge

June 22

Finally, your pop culture and random fact knowledge can pay off! Grab a friend or two, or show off your solo trivia skills, to raise money for LGBTQ scholarships and grants from 5–7 p.m. at Black Heart of St. Paul. Just don’t be too late to answer the question! eventbrite.com

Twin Cities Pride Festival

June 23–25

Minnesota’s biggest Pride celebration is back for its 51st year! Whether you’ve attended since the very beginning, or this year will be your first, there are always new and exciting things to experience, from food trucks to live music, plus art vendors and celebrations galore, all at Minneapolis’s Loring Park and Parade Park. tcpride.org/festival

Pride Beer Dabbler

June 23

This boozy event encourages LGBTQ and ally beer enthusiasts to sample some of the best beer, cider, and seltzer that the Twin Cities has to offer, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Of course, there will be music, dancing, and food trucks. beerdabbler.com

Just Pickles Pride Tournament

June 24

No, not that kind of pickle—pickleball! Join a team at Loring Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to compete against other teams for special prizes. If you’ve never had a chance to try out pickleball, it’s your time to shine. Choose your experience level, whether you’re an expert or just starting out, you can join. $30, scheduler.leaguelobster.com

Uptown Rooftop Pride Drag Brunch

June 24

Brunch, bills, and beautiful drag queens. What more do you need out of a Pride drag show? Oh yeah, maybe food? From noon to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a memorable show at Uptown Ties while you chomp on delish food. eventbrite.com

Rainbow Run 5K My Way

June 25

Catch the scenic sights of downtown Minneapolis as you run 5 kilometers of our city’s beautiful streets from 9–11 a.m. starting at Boom Island Park.You can dress up or come as you are, and—if that’s not incentive enough—all 21+ runners will get a beer at the end! raceroster.com