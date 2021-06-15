How to Celebrate Pride 2021 in the Twin Cities

× Expand Twin Cities Pride

June

Kick off Pride celebrations with a bang at the Pride Grand Marshal MASKqueerade Party. This Twin Cities Pride fundraiser will be a hybrid event, happening in-person in two locations and online. There will be music from Jamecia Bennett, comedian Maggie Faris, a Drag Show by Nina DiAngelo, and more. June 17

Pride Family Fun Day will feature games and activities for the whole family at the Como Park East Pavilion. Plus, hot dogs and chips to snack on for when you get hungry after winning all those games! June 20

Get ready to cheer for the home team at Pride Night at MN United. MN United will face off against FC Austin at Allianz Field. June 23

The MN Lynx will host Pride Night at MN Lynx at the Target Center! Join the team in celebrating Pride and showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. June 25

The Rainbow Run 5K will take place as a hybrid event, with a live run happening June 27. Participants can also run in a location of their choosing between June 20-30. Choose your color and start running! June 27

Celebrate Pride at Nickelodeon Universe and the Mall of America throughout the month of June! A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Twin Cities Pride. June 27

Maple Grove Pride will feature speakers and community gathering to show support and celebrate the accomplishments of their LGBTQIA+ neighbors. Wear colorful clothes and bring signs to showcase your pride! June 27

July

Pride Night at MN Twins will see the Twins face off against the White Sox at Target Field. The special ticket packages include MN Twins Pride Night baseball jerseys, and a portion of each ticket purchase will go to support Twin Cities Pride. July 6

Ready to see a show at First Ave again? You’re in luck! Flip Phone XXL: Pride with Gottmik will be one of their first shows back. Get up close and personal with the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 runner up. July 16

Catch the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone at Flip Phone XXL: Pride with Symone. The show, located at First Avenue, will also feature Julia Starr, Sasha Cassadine, Mercedes Iman Diamond. July 17

Twin Cities Pride has been pushed from its usual dates in June to July. Although there won’t be a parade or fireworks this year, the celebration in Loring Park will still feature some of the usual vendors, food, and music. July 17-18

Columbia Heights Pride will feature a carnival like atmosphere complete with music, activities, food trucks, and more! Everyone is welcome at this family-friendly event. July 18