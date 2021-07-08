Students Talk About Their Pandemic Year

× Expand Photos courtesy of the students Juwaria Jama Juwaria Jama

From mental health challenges to career changes, moving back home and spearheading social justice movements to make the world a better place, young adults have uniquely endured the pandemic during their formative years. These five students and recent graduates share their experiences, what they’ve learned, and how they plan to move forward into a more hopeful year, in their words.

Juwaria Jama, Spring Lake Park High School, Class of 2022

Before the pandemic I was doing community organizing with the Minnesota Youth for Climate Justice. Aside from organizing I spent most of my time studying for school and doing school-related activities. I’m not sure I could say my life changed drastically, but the pandemic has opened my eyes to many things that I didn’t think about deeply beforehand. I have been a youth organizer since my freshman year but didn’t understand mutual aid until the start of the pandemic.

This summer I plan on continuing working at Bridgemakers, a youth-led organization that is addressing the social barriers young people face by providing mentorship, leadership, and support for social entrepreneurship and advocacy. I also plan on continuing my climate and environmental justice organizing with the Minnesota Youth for Climate Justice—being involved in mutual aid and helping with the Line 3 protests and holding community at George Floyd square. In this past year I’ve learned how important connections are and the need to help one another. Change is important, change is needed and you are not too young to make a difference. Being involved in social and political organizing can sometimes seem daunting, but wherever you go there will be community to help guide you and give you mentorship. In the world we live in, we can’t just wait until we are older to make change within our communities. Educate your friends, your family, and most importantly, yourself. The only way to get started is by showing up and you can do it!

× Expand Anya Steinberg Anya Steinberg

Anya Steinberg, Colorado College, Class of 2021

I would describe my life in March 2020 as absolutely full to the brim. In Spring 2020, I was doing a study abroad program in Copenhagen, Denmark. I was also still really involved with things at my college back home—doing environmental science research with a professor on the spatial distribution of trees and I was just getting started on research for my senior thesis project on settler colonialism in northern Minnesota.

My life changed drastically, just like anyone else's. My summer job got canceled. I ended up interning at a place called Asian American Organizing Project, where I created their podcast (New Narratives) all by myself. It gave me a way to connect to people and to the world in a time when I was feeling more isolated than ever. Before this, I was pretty sure I'd go into some sort of science career, or maybe become a teacher. But now, I've created two whole podcast series, and another shorter podcast that ended up winning the NPR Student Podcast Challenge. And now I'm back at school, having taken my entire senior year in remote classes.

I was spending a lot of time alone, which began to wear on me really quickly because I'm super, super extroverted. Another factor that impacted my mental health was how much I started overworking myself.

I ended up going to therapy for the first time in my life because of how [I was feeling]. The biggest thing I've learned is to never take any moment for granted. There are so many things in my life this past year, both big and small, that are gone and that I'll never get back. We should feel proud of every little thing we've done or accomplished this past year, because simply living through the amount of stress or sorrow or pain we all experienced this past year is enough of an achievement.

× Expand Dahlon Hart Dahlon Hart

Dahlon Hart, University of Minnesota, Class of 2021

In February [2020], I had recently moved to Cologne, Germany for my spring study abroad program. My life used to be filled with people, events, and travelling. This past year has really made me focus on myself and what is in front of me. For part of the pandemic, I was living back at home with my parents and focused primarily on my family and education.

Prior to COVID, I loved going to concerts, festivals, and generally just being out in the city with friends. Over the past year, those that were casual friends and circumstantial acquaintances have fallen off. My once giant circle of connections has been whittled down to those that I truly have a bond with.

At the end of May I moved back in with my parents in my hometown of Chisago Lakes. Following that, in the middle of June, I started my first post-graduation job from home. As far as I know, I will be working from home through the fall. I don’t know when or if I will return to working in person or what that will look like.

I think one lesson that has been continually reinforced throughout this pandemic is that of grace. In other words, allowing myself and others the time and patience to grow and make decisions. COVID has been difficult for everyone for a myriad of reasons. This might sound corny, but I think people just need a little love and time to figure things out. I guess you could say the lesson here is to just “go with the flow” and to not be too hard on yourself or others. Even in hard times, this lesson allows me to put a smile on my face and enjoy the small things.

× Expand Fariza Hassan Fariza Hassan

Fariza Hassan, University of Minnesota, Winter Class of 2020

My life prior to March 2020 was as normal and gratifying as I could imagine it to be. I lived an average college student life, attending lectures and extracurriculars and spending time on campus with friends to name a few.

In the past year, it feels like every aspect of life has been changed by this pandemic. In a more personal lens, COVID has taught me to cherish the small moments in our “normal” life that we often overlook, from physically walking to classes and sitting in a lecture hall to studying in a library.

I feel as though the pandemic has pushed everyone to pay closer attention to those around us, both in our communities and across the world given how we’ve all been affected in such unique ways. As someone fascinated by how we function as a species, this has been super enlightening! Prior to the pandemic, I was quite set on applying to law schools fall of 2020 to begin attending fall 2021.

Once COVID hit, I used the (forced) extra time at home during my spring 2020 semester to question if I would be ready to go straight into grad school with less than a year of a break in between. I, indeed, was not ready! I’m quite grateful for this realization when looking back one year later. I hadn’t realized how burnt out I was from undergraduate until it was over. Now, I’m able to get some hands-on experience within the legal field to really help solidify my decision to commit to such a big investment of my time and money, which I don’t think I would have gotten had I not spent so much time with my thoughts during quarantine! It has felt surreal to “lose” a year to this pandemic, but at the same time it’s been a great indicator on how critical this time in our lives is in shaping who we choose to become.

I think the main thing we can do right now is listen to the world around us, adapt, and see how and where we can help while also enjoying the journey of our 20s along the way.

× Expand Greg Taushani Greg Taushani

Greg Taushani, University of Minnesota, Spring Class of 2020

My life back then [before COVID] was pretty hectic but exciting. I was 21 and in my last semester of college, I had just started an internship at Hennepin County where I would go on to work full time, and was looking forward to finishing out my senior year.

Since the pandemic started, I have felt a constant worry about all that I'm missing out on in a year that's supposed to be such a monumental transitionary period, entering the "real world" for the first time and experiencing life as an independent adult. While I've been incredibly fortunate that I was able to continue my job and that my close friends and family have stayed healthy and safe, I feel that a lot of what I was supposed to experience at this time has been lost.

As of right now, I am continuing my job at Hennepin County. With the huge demand for absentee voting I was able to get hired on in the Elections division and work there through the August primary and November general elections. That ended up being one of the most interesting jobs I've ever had, and very likely would not have happened in a normal year.

I think about things as small as studying in a coffee shop on campus with my friends to giving a hug to someone you know who you bump into at the grocery store as something I took for granted, and it will take a while before those small things are part of life again. This is an incredibly difficult time to be a young person, as let's face it there's a lot that we've lost and an immense amount of trauma we've endured over the past 14 months. As gloomy as the headlines may seem sometimes we will make it out of this, pandemics and recessions have happened before and they'll happen again, but they're never permanent. Don't fret!

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.