How Actors Lived Through the Drama of 2020

× Expand Photo by Rick Spaulding Tyler Michaels King Remember this?

The onslaught of the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought many industries to a standstill this year, including the Twin Cities’ very own vibrant theater and arts community. Without the possibility of live audiences as they once were, actors have been forced to step back and reevaluate over the past several months. Many had upcoming productions that have either been canceled or put on hold, and have had to momentarily pause and reevaluate.

Veteran Tyler Michaels King was set for the big stage as a cast member in the productions of The Guthrie’s Cabaret and the Ordway’s Beauty and the Beast, both of which have been canceled, and as a director for the History Theatre’s Runestone!, which has since been postponed. Reese Britts was ready to achieve his goal of performing at Children’s Theatre Company and Hope Nordquist was producing new shows following the success of her own Cabaret show, The Wine In Her Voice, at Lush. Lydia Wagner was lucky enough to fit in performances of Artistry’s The Bridges of Madison County early in the year before everything came to a standstill.

In the early days, some took a break and readied themselves for a quick comeback. “I feel like everyone went into the pandemic in March assuming that we’d be back by October at the latest,” says Wagner. However, the possibility of a return within the year quickly dissolved. While some soldiered on with new, alternative ways to perform online and outdoors, others took the time to take a break and ready themselves for a comeback.

Spring and summer seemed to fly by with a mixture of Zoom readings, backyard shows and (socially distanced) outdoor concerts as local creatives looked to new outlets to express themselves. King’s theater company, Trademark Theater, pivoted to the virtual sphere with online content, including an updated audio play of one of their shows in 2018. Britts kept up through a concert at the Ordway, Live at the Loading Dock, and workshops with the History Theatre and Theater Latté Da.

Although creativity has been keeping theater alive during a time when so much has been put on hold, others have decided to take a break until theater can live in the space in which it’s meant to be. "Theater wasn’t made for online consumption and it wasn't made for screen consumption," Wagner said. "It was made to have people in the room, experiencing everything together, and I think that almost felt more sad and more heartbreaking, doing a show without what I love about doing theater, which is the human connection of it all."

King added that although theater companies have been doing their best to adjust to the current situation, most of the community is largely on hold until they are able to come back stronger than ever. Additionally, others took a break for further introspection as social justice movements began to spread.

"At the beginning of the pandemic I watched as every theater was being closed for an indefinite amount of time, it was very disheartening. I was also a barista at Starbucks too, so having to do that full time, I lost my creative drive at the beginning of the pandemic," Britts said. "I just couldn’t find the love, especially with the pandemic and also the social justice uprising that’s happening."

He wasn’t alone, as a reevaluation of inclusion and diversity within the theater community became an issue at the top of people’s minds. Wagner has worked through recent classes on how actors can better themselves to better portray their characters, and to examine racist practices that have existed within the industry for too long.

Alongside others, Nordquist was struggling with finding the joy and energy in performing again, when she took another look at the industry and how it could be made better. "Everything kind of took a huge back seat when George Floyd happened," she says. "I took a step back from my own stuff, and was like, ‘okay, so how can we as a community that focuses on art and humanity and all of that, how can we be better, what can we do better and how can we be more active.'"

She worked with King and Trademark Theater on a conversation about what artists of color want moving forward in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion within theater, called Being UNDERSTOOD: Making Art in Broken Systems.

During a time of uncertainty, large changes have been brought about in more ways than one, modifying an age-old format while also taking the time to make it more representative moving forward. However, while the pandemic has certainly taken its toll on the industry, one truth rang true among the group: theater will come back.