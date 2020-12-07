House Where Lizzo, Other Local Artists Recorded Up for Sale

× Expand Via Zillow House

The nondescript house where Lizzo recorded her first album is up for sale. Located on NE 3rd St., the house was populated by a group of friends with the same interest in creating music, and multiple albums were recorded in the third-floor bedroom studio.

Although he moved out years ago, musician Ryan Olson, the creative force behind Poliça, GAYNGS, and Digitata, made the most of his time living in that very room. “It was an attic sort of bedroom with slanted walls, but it sounded great,” Olson said. “We did a lot of music up there.”

The producer and Doomtree CEO Lazerbeak, aka Aaron Mader, was there to witness some pivotal Minneapolis records cut in Olson’s bedroom studio during that time–the first two Polica albums, GAYNGS, early Allan Kingdom tracks, all the Spyder Baybie/Muck tapes, Marijuana Deathsquads projects, The Committee, and more–but he said his favorite project he produced there was definitely Lizzobangers, which recently reentered streaming services (locals heard it first).

“I remember tracking vocals with Lizzo on a stool, me on the couch, and Ryan hovered over his folding table desk working Pro Tools,” Mader said.

Because Olson lived there, he was constantly involved in what was going on and the influx of people coming by everyday. “I met a lot of musicians over the years,” Olson said. “They would just show up randomly.”

“That time period and that album specifically capture such a crazy and beautiful time in my life. We had zero expectations, zero money. Just making music with friends and so excited to be creating awesome art together," Mader said. “The older I get the more I realize how special those moments and pockets in time are. Such a joy.”

The house is currently listed at $375,000. Own a piece of music scene lore, or pass by on your next socially distanced walk?