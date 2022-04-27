Hotel Minnesota

× Expand Images: Minnesota Historical Society (Minnetonka Mills, Nicollet House, Twain, Gleckman); Shutterstock: Bjoern Wylezich (key), Ledokolua (train), Lexanda (barrels), Zern Liew (sprinkler), Ade Akshay (Warhol), Sherlock_wijaya (Obama), Robert Mullan (Foshay); Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts (Four Seasons) Collage of timeline images

1853

Minnetonka Mills

Minnesota’s hotel industry begins on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. James and Sarah Shaver build the first inn in Minnetonka Mills, mostly catering to mill workers—less glam than the lavish James J. Hill–built properties to come.

1858

Nicollet House

Two weeks after Minnesota becomes a state, Nicollet House opens on what is now Washington Avenue. The yellow-brick Italianate-style building with its 90 rooms will go on to host three U.S. presidents.

1861

With the first shots of the Civil War, the Winslow House on the east side of St. Anthony Falls closes. It had become a summer destination for wealthy Southerners looking to escape the heat, too often with their enslaved servants in tow.

1879

railroad

When a railroad line is routed through neighboring Mabel, Riceford begins losing its vitality. A fine hotel is put on a wagon and moved, becoming the Mabel House Hotel. It remains the longest-running hotel in Minnesota.

1884

Sitting Bull travels to St. Paul on a propaganda mission. U.S. Lakota agent James McLaughlin tries to impress the great chief by putting him up at the swank Merchants Hotel, but at a press conference in the lobby, racist newspaper reporters refuse to drop the whole killing-Custer thing.

1884

Mark Twain

Minneapolis gets its first grand hotel with the opening of the West Hotel. Mark Twain and Winston Churchill are guests. The impressive lobby boasts marble and stained glass, but there are 407 guest rooms and only 140 bathrooms. Terrible math.

1910

Madame Nellie Bly finances the construction of the Kettle Falls Hotel, between Rainy and Namakan Lakes. To this day, it remains a fully operational tourist attraction—the only hotel in Voyageurs National Park, only reachable by floatplane or boat.

1923

sprinkler system

The owners of the Nicollet House, now known as the Nicollet Hotel, balk at the price of the city- required sprinkler system and tear it down. A new Nicollet Hotel is built on the site a year later.

1930

Leon Gleckman

Leon Gleckman, the nefarious gangster responsible for much of St. Paul’s bootlegging and gambling operations, sets up headquarters in a suite at the Saint Paul Hotel.

1962

With the Twins and the Vikings now playing in nearby Met Stadium, Bloomington’s Thunderbird Motel opens up to harness all that automobile-driven commerce on the burgeoning 494 strip (not to mention all those New York Yankees coming to town).

1972

Andy Warhol

Philip Johnson commissions Andy Warhol to decorate the Marquette Hotel in his new icy glass tower, the IDS Center. Warhol makes 632 unique screen prints of a sunset—one for each room.

1990

Anti-poverty activists Up and Out of Poverty Now! occupy the abandoned Nicollet Hotel. The city negotiates with the squatters and opens the Exodus Hotel for low-income residents a year later.

2008

Barack Obama

After hours of discussion during a secretive late-summer meeting at a large suite at the Graves 601 Hotel, Senator Barack Obama finally gets the assurances he needs from Senator Joe Biden and offers him the job of vice president (should they win).

2008

the Foshay Tower

Ralph Burnet and his LLC plunk down $75 million to renovate the Foshay Tower and bring Starwood’s sexy W Hotel chain to downtown, just in time to host delegates for the Republican National Convention.

2012

Jim Graves, the St. Cloud hotelier who opened the Graves 601 Hotel in Block E and founded the AmericInn chain, runs against Michele Bachmann and loses by only 4,300 votes.

2022

The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Minneapolis opens on the site of the old Nicollet Hotel.