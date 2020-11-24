Hospitals, Insurers Launch Urgent Ad Campaign to Fight COVID-19

× Expand Courtesy of FightCovidMN FightCovidMN

Ahead of the holiday season, Minnesota’s major hospital systems and health insurers on Monday unveiled a new ad campaign urgently asking residents to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

Created by Minneapolis ad agency Carmichael Lynch, the FightCovidMN healthcare partnership features a campaign of stark black-and-white images of hospital workers in COVID units. The photos and corresponding text are aimed at reframing health care workers’ role in the pandemic.

“For months, those caring for COVID-19 patients have been referred to as being on the front line. But really, our care teams are our final line of defense against this disease,” said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners. “As we head into Thanksgiving with our COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths at their highest rate ever, we need everyone to help save lives and support our care teams.

The ad campaign comes as Minnesota–and the nation–are facing record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths. More than 3,000 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, and nearly 2,000 Minnesotans are currently hospitalized with the disease. It also follows the release of the Covidaware MN contact tracing app this week, and Gov. Walz’s executive order to shut down bars, restaurants, gyms, and social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are extremely concerned about the trajectory of the community spread,” said Rahul Koranne, M.D., president and chief executive officer of the Minnesota Hospital Association. “Our healthcare systems have thousands of care team members out with COVID, caring for a family member with COVID or home quarantining because they have been exposed in the community. Our hospitals care for not just patients with COVID but other Minnesotans with trauma and illness. We urge Minnesotans to come together with grit and resolve in the next few weeks with a unified goal to reduce community transmission and protect our healthcare workers so they can remain at work and help save lives.”

According to the Star Tribune, hospital beds in Minnesota are rapidly reaching capacity, while healthcare workers are dealing with less staffing as more people are forced to quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

A central message of the ads is to “Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Do your part.” According to the campaign, only 49 percent of Americans always wear a mask in public, noting that if everybody wore one regularly, it could save between 100,000 to 500,000 lives.

Free at-home COVID-19 saliva testing kits are now available through a partnership between Vault Heath and the Minnesota Department of Health. The state also has a list of in-person testing sites.

The list of partners in the FightCovidMN campaign includes:

Allina Health

Allina Health | Aetna

BlueCross BlueShield MN

CentraCare

Children’s Minnesota

Essentia Health

HealthPartners

Hennepin Healthcare

M Health Fairview

Minnesota Council of Health Plans

Minnesota Hospital Association

PreferredOne

North Memorial Health

UCare

UnitedHealthCare