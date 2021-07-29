Bon Iver and Lissie Headline Line 3 Protest Concert in Duluth

× Expand Shutterstock Bon Iver

Honor the Earth, one of the Indigenous-led groups driving the ongoing opposition against Line 3, will present a superb spread of musicians to perform at a Water is Life concert this August. Co-founded by activist and former Green Party vice presidential candidate Winona LaDuke and the Indigo Girls, Honor the Earth raises awareness of Indigenous environmental issues through art, music, and media.

Midwest legend Bon Iver will headline the event on Aug. 18, with vocal support from Grammy-nominated Mumu Fresh. Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver live band have no other U.S. tour dates announced as of now, which should draw fans near and far to Duluth’s Bayfront Park.

Local musicians compose most of the concert’s lineup, including singer-songwriter Charlie Parr, Low’s Alan Sparhawk, Ojibwe Nation healer and singer Dorene Day (Waubanewquay), Duluth’s Superior Siren, Annie Humphrey of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and the Pines’ David Huckfelt. Other performers coming from around the country include Lissie, Corey Medina, Quiltman, Larry Long, and others to be announced.

Honor the Earth has hosted anti-oil concerts in the past decade, including Love Water Not Oil in 2014, the year that the new Line 3 route was first proposed in Minnesota as a replacement for the existing Line 3. Proceeds from the festival will go toward the organization’s fight against the Line 3 pipeline construction.

This summer’s concert has an added sense of urgency to it with pipeline construction estimated to be 70% complete. If completed, Line 3 will carry 790,000 barrels of tar sands oil each day from Canada through treaty territories and across 200 water bodies.

Those opposing the pipeline, known as water protectors, point out that pipelines often spill, posing risks to ecosystems, waterways and sacred wild rice beds. Enbridge, the Canadian oil company behind Line 3, has a particularly poor record, responsible for the largest inland oil spill in the U.S., which took place in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in 1991.

Water is Life will be hosted by LaDuke, who was recently released from jail after a trespassing arrest while praying with six others on an easement at Shell River, which the pipeline route crosses five times.

"Water is life. We are the people who live by the water. Pray by these waters. Travel by the waters. Eat and drink from these waters," LaDuke said in a press release. "We are related to those who live in the water. To poison the waters with Line 3 is to show disrespect for creation. To honor and protect the waters is our responsibility as people of the land."

The concert gates open at noon. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here.