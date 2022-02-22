Ushering a Return to Dakota Homelands

× Expand Photo by Justine Jones Waziyatawin stands in the doorway of Zani Otunwe’s first earth lodge, which is insulated by mounded soil. Waziyatawin stands in the doorway of Zani Otunwe’s first earth lodge, which is insulated by mounded soil.

In the summer of 2019, Waziyatawin, a local Dakota writer, scholar, and activist, broke ground at Zani Otunwe, just a few miles west of Granite Falls. It was the official start of the traditional Dakota village she’d dreamed of. Her nonprofit, Makoce Ikikcupi, received funds to buy 21 acres, on which the group planned to construct seven earth lodges—dome-like dwellings built with tamarack beams and mounded with soil—on a bluff overlooking the Minnesota River Valley. But when they raised the first beams, an inspector arrived with a stop work order: The earth lodges had to demonstrate compliance with Minnesota building and fire codes.

“We thought, Are we going to listen to this? Are they going to stop us from practicing our culture?” says Waziyatawin. “And we thought, No. If it means we’ll go to jail, we’ll go to jail, but we’re going to keep building.”

Two months later, a letter arrived requesting Waziyatawin’s presence at a meeting with Granite Falls city leaders and suggesting she bring her attorneys. But that meeting took a surprising turn: City officials agreed to help her lobby for legislation that would provide a waiver of Minnesota fire and building codes for Indigenous people building Indigenous structures. Last summer, they succeeded. Governor Walz signed the waiver into law, and Makoce Ikikcupi got back to work.

Now, on a sunny day in December, I meet Waziyatawin in the village’s first constructed earth lodge. She serves me a steaming mug of peppermint tea.

“It requires a different way of life,” Waziyatawin says. “It’s very simple living—completely off-grid, no electricity or running water.”

From the outside, as Waziyatawin puts it, the earth lodges “look like a big dirt pile”—but inside, they’re spacious and cozy. They’re traditional structures with a few modern upgrades: concrete floors, a layer of tarp and mesh to keep the rain and critters out, a cooking area, and glass for hatch-like windows that let sunshine pour in. A few weeks after we met, Waziyatawin had a door and wood-burning stove installed. By summer, lush grass will grow on the dirt that insulates the dome, keeping it warm in winter and cool in summer. There are two other lodges at the village, plus outhouses, a cooking area, and a greenhouse.

But the earth lodges aren’t the only things being restored at Zani Otunwe. Makoce Ikikcupi’s hope is for several Oceti Sakowin families—meaning the related Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota people of the Seven Council Fires—to eventually live at the village as part of a return to Dakota homelands.

The Dakota were the first people to call Minnesota home. Bdote (where the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers converge near Fort Snelling) and Bde Wakan (now Lake Mille Lacs) appear in their creation stories: Before European settlement, the Dakota lived throughout northern and southern Minnesota. But wars with the Ojibwe depleted their territory, and then settlers arrived, making big land grabs in a series of duplicitous treaties.

After the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, the government annulled all its treaties with the Dakota people and forcibly removed them to Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota. Many of their descendants still live in exile in nearby states. Today the Dakota occupy a fraction of 1 percent of their original 54,107,532-acre land base.

Makoce Ikikcupi means “land recovery,” and its mission is just that. Twenty-one acres may seem like a small parcel to reclaim, but Waziyatawin emphasizes how essential land is to justice: It gives her people a place to truly be Dakota, to sustain and revitalize their culture.

“One of the things I’ve often said is that it’s illegal to be Dakota in Dakota homeland,” she says. “What I mean is that every system and institution that we’re subject to is not of our making. If we try to live fully as Dakota people and practice our ways, we always bump up against the law—my husband talks about it being ‘bump up against the cage.’”

The building and fire code issue was a textbook example of this bind. Waziyatawin gave others: the permits required to gather wild rice on her ancestral lands, for one. The threat of social services at her door if she’d wanted to educate her children in a Dakota style, away from the mainstream, for another.

The village stands in defiance of that. Waziyatawin and her team have planted a massive food forest of hazelnuts, chokecherries, Juneberries, and elderberries, plus red osier, apple trees, honey locust trees, and more, to restore native plant varieties and feed the village. When families move in, they’ll practice traditional forms of governance and spirituality and speak Dakota, helping revitalize a language at risk of extinction. And they’ll pool their resources, keeping their material needs to a minimum.

“So much of government policy is intended to break up our communal way of life—to create selfishness, essentially, and materialism,” Waziyatawin says. “What we’re really interested in is reviving a communal structure that’s rooted in our ways of being.”

Waziyatawin told me that historically, the Leaf Peoples—the Wahpetunwan and the Wahpekute—came to this very village site for healing. That’s what gave Zani Otunwe, the “Village of Wellness,” its name—which she finds fitting, as the Oceti Sakowin people who’ve passed through have felt that healing, too.

“The greatest joy comes from doing something we know is on the right path,” says Waziyatawin. “That’s where some of the healing comes from.”