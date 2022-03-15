Home-Court Advantage

× Expand Photos courtesy Star Tribune/Zuma Press Paige Bueckers

The Minnesota Lynx don’t kick off their 2022 campaign until early May, and yet, come the first week of April, the Target Center will be rocking with some of the best female hoopers on the planet. That’s because the NCAA is borrowing the Lynx’s home court April 1-3 for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

And while coach Lindsay Whalen’s middling Gopher squad is highly unlikely to make it to the Big Dance, let alone to its semifinals, another Minnesota hoops hero—University of Connecticut sophomore and former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers—is holding out hope that she will. Before the season began, it seemed all but certain that the consensus number one player in women’s college hoops and her number one ranked, defending national champion team would be in the Final Four. But the final moments of an early December victory against Notre Dame said “not so fast” and brought with them an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in Bueckers’s left knee. The injury required surgery, knocked Bueckers out indefinitely, and sent UConn into a mini tailspin that saw them fall out of the top 10.

Still, Bueckers herself has faith that she’ll come back in time to help earn her squad a trip back to her home state.

“I’m really excited that the Final Four is in Minneapolis this year,” the burgeoning superstar, who has already signed endorsement deals with Gatorade and StockX, said via email in early February. “It’s really cool to be able to showcase the best college teams and the biggest weekend in our sport in Minnesota. There are a lot of great basketball teams in the state. I’m doing what I can for UConn to be able to be there, as it’d be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in my hometown for a championship.”

Her dad, Bob Bueckers, however, is not quite so bullish. In January, he told a Connecticut newspaper that his “biggest fear” is his 20-year-old daughter jeopardizing her career by coming back from an injury too early in an effort to get her team to the Target Center.

Even if Bueckers can’t help UConn to its 14th consecutive Final Four appearance, Minnesota’s hopes of a homecoming aren’t completely dashed. The Kansas State Wildcats have the second-leading scorer in the nation (she scored 61 points in a win against the 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners!) and are one of the hottest teams in the league. Their superstar scorer? Junior center Ayoka Lee. Her hometown? Byron, Minnesota.

NCAA Women’s Final Four, April 1-3, Target Center, wffmpls.com