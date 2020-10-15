Holidazzle Goes Virtual for 2020

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Holidazzle

A classic winter staple, the Holidazzle warms each Minnesota winter with their annual celebration. This year, the event will have a different look as the Mpls Downtown Council announced that all activities will be moved to a virtual setting.

The aim is to create a safe environment where everyone can enjoy its winter magic, keeping the public’s health and safety a top priority. The WinterSkate ice rink in Loring Park will be closed for the season as well.

Leah Wong, vice president of external relations of the council said in a press release, “This was a difficult decision, but the right decision. Our community’s health and well-being are most important as we head into the holiday season.” She added, “We are excited for the virtual experience Holidazzle will provide as you and yours celebrate with us wherever you are.”

The festival has resided in Loring Park since 2015, a move from its origin in the 1990s as a parade down Nicollet Mall. Typical fare includes ice skating, a local market, light and art installations, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

While the look may be different this year, there will be activities available for all ages to enjoy. A complete schedule of events will be available in early November.