Holidazzle Brings Winter Festivities Back to Loring Park

As temperatures start dropping, that means holiday fun is right around the corner.

Back in full swing, Holidazzle will find its home in Loring Park in Minneapolis once again, transforming the park into a winter wonderland through four three-day weekends starting Friday, November 25. Visitors can say hello to Santa and the Holidazzle Yeti, find over 30 food and shopping options from Kramarczuck’s to the popular Littlest Pancake post, browse Minneapolis Craft Market vendors and listen to live holiday performances on stage.

Enjoy classic highlights like the carousel and fun slide, all the goods you can find inside the Fulton Beer Garden including their tasty brews—Lonely Blonde, Sweet Child of Vine, Snow Emergency Stout, and Holidazzle Hazy IPA—and their Friday Drag Queen Bingo, a local a cappella sing-off, holiday alpacas and fireworks every Saturday.

This year's newest highlights include on-site dog rescues with special pet product markets, roller skating on Friday and Saturday evenings and special giveaways each weekend.

Fridays through Sundays, November 25-December 18. See the full schedule of events on the website.