Hold the Salt: How to Properly De-Ice

Winter is in full swing but sometimes we all could use a refresher course on best practices when it comes to snow and ice removal. While many are used to sprinkling salt on their driveways to melt any remaining ice, the hazardous effects of common de-icers are permanent polluters to local freshwater lakes and streams.

Up to seventy-eight percent of salt applied in the metro area ends up in groundwater or local lakes and rivers. This affects the quality and sometimes even the taste of drinking water. The Minnesota water quality standards state there can be no more than two hundred thirty milligrams of salt per liter which is about one teaspoon in five gallons of water. It doesn’t take much chloride to contaminate local lakes and streams.

Oversalting is toxic to mammals if ingested, and water with elevated levels of chlorine threatens the health of many aquatic species like fish, amphibians, and insects. As for your pets, deicing products can cause inflammation and irritation to their paws.

Aside from its pervasive environmental impacts, chlorine salt is corrosive to concrete, bridges, parking lots, and vehicles, which can lead to costly repairs from salt damage.

There’s no environmentally friendly alternative to salt, but there are best practices when it comes to going on a low-sodium snow removal diet.

Shovel walkways often. Clear walkways before snow turns to ice and begin snow removal as soon as possible to avoid walked-on snow from turning into icy patches.

Sweep up and reuse salt. If there is visible salt on the pavement that is no longer melting any ice, make sure to sweep it up so it doesn’t get washed away into local bodies of water. The salt can be reused and stored in an airtight container.

Be careful when scattering salt. Only apply salt where it is needed and try to aim for three inches of space between salt granules. It takes only eight ounces of salt to de-ice 150 square feet, which is about the area of a parking stall. A less is more mentality is key.

Use salt alternatives. Remove pesky ice with an ice chisel instead of applying salt. Sand is the best option when it comes to creating traction on icy patches. The City of Minneapolis offers free sand for sidewalks to Minneapolis residents.

If you do choose to apply salt, pay attention to the type of salt you’re using. Most de-icers don’t work if the pavement temperature is 15 degrees or less. Products containing magnesium chloride or calcium chloride, or glycol are effective in colder temperatures.

Still, these de-icers can be dangerous if they get washed into waterways. In most cases, it’s best to just lay off the salt.

For more information on how to keep yourself from oversalting this winter, take the city's salt mini-course program, and sign the pledge to be a better salt steward.