Hmong Museum Reflects on Water

The Hmong Museum’s newest outdoor exhibition gives patrons a space to reflect upon the role of water within Hmong American history and culture.

On display at Lake Phalen until June 27, the exhibition traces experiences with water back to the 1970s and 80s, as the Hmong people crossed the Mekong River to escape from refugee camps in Laos, to the present-day superstition of a shapeshifting dragon in Lake Phalen. It was made in partnership with the Minnesota Humanities Center for the Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District’s WaterFest this year.

Sandy Lo, the Hmong Museum’s finance chair who also oversees the exhibition, says that the panels at the outdoor exhibition touch on water restoration, preservation, and the cultural and historical aspects of water. Viewers can also learn about their role in preserving the water cycle for our current community and for generations to come.

“The way we gather around water in the past and present has transformed from survival and trauma to happy and fun memories,” the Hmong Museum “We Are Water” online exhibit reads.

Lo has a “love-hate relationship” with water. Growing up, Lo’s parents were farmers and she remembers carrying buckets of water to the crops, since the family didn’t have a hose. In the Hmong American community, there is folklore and superstition around bodies of water, according to the “We Are Water” website. Some Hmong people are cautious about lakes and rivers: folklore details that shapeshifting dragons that can turn into fishes, humans, and other beings reside within them.

If visitors are curious to learn more about the importance of water within the Hmong American community, they can visit the virtual exhibit on the Hmong Museum’s website and listen to conversations with community members about their relationship to water, hear artist Mao Thao’s folk song dedicated to love and water, and explore the importance of water accessibility.

Lo encourages visitors to stop by the Hmong Museum’s booth. This event is free and open to the public.

Through June 27, 1600 Phalen Drive, hmongmuseummn.org