History Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

The History Theatre has announced the schedule for its 44th season, and with it came the news that it will be artistic director’s Ron Peluso’s final season with the theater.

“For 27 years, I’ve had the honor to commission nearly 100 new plays and musicals and many of you have been with me along the way,” said Peluso in a press release. “This year’s line-up will be my last, a new generation of History Theatre makers will take us into the next decade and beyond. These are, indeed, exciting times for us.”

The original and exciting 2022-2023 season is packed with an array of performances, from blockbuster musical favorites to provocative reflections of social justice and inclusion through original works.

Check out the 2022-2023 schedule here: