History Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

The History Theatre released details of its upcoming season that opens this fall.

The St. Paul-based theater, which specializes in productions with a connection to Minnesota history, announced five upcoming plays that are set to kick off beginning this October, including ones about Gordon Parks, the Rondo neighborhood, redlining and the history of segregated housing in the Twin Cities, a “rock” musical based on Minnesota’s own Kensington runestone, and a Christmas show about the Andrews Sisters.

Due to the pandemic, the theater cancelled its planned return of Glensheen. Since then, the theater has kept busy with virtual “History Theatre at Home” options, archived performances that’ve been streaming, and a conversation series called “Spilling the HT” with artistic director Ron Peluso and artistic associate Laurie Flanigan Hegge.

See the full list of shows below. Tickets for the season are on sale now.