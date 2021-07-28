History Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

History Theatre
History Theatre
The History Theatre released details of its upcoming season that opens this fall.
The St. Paul-based theater, which specializes in productions with a connection to Minnesota history, announced five upcoming plays that are set to kick off beginning this October, including ones about Gordon Parks, the Rondo neighborhood, redlining and the history of segregated housing in the Twin Cities, a “rock” musical based on Minnesota’s own Kensington runestone, and a Christmas show about the Andrews Sisters.
Due to the pandemic, the theater cancelled its planned return of Glensheen. Since then, the theater has kept busy with virtual “History Theatre at Home” options, archived performances that’ve been streaming, and a conversation series called “Spilling the HT” with artistic director Ron Peluso and artistic associate Laurie Flanigan Hegge.
See the full list of shows below. Tickets for the season are on sale now.
- Not in Our Neighborhood! A Story of Courage, Faith and Love, by Tom Fabel and Eric Wood, directed by Richard D. Thompson. October 14-24, 2021
- Christmas of Swing: The Andrews Sisters’ USO Show, by Bob Beverage in collaboration with Ron Peluso, Jan Puffer and David Lohman, directed by Ron Peluso. Nov. 20-Dec. 19
- Not for Sale: Segregated Housing in the Twin Cities (was no accident) or A Redlining Play, by Kim Hines and Barbara Teed based on a short play by Barbara Teed, directed by Ron Peluso. Feb. 5-27, 2022
- Parks: A Portrait of a Young Artist, by Harrison David Rivers in collaboration with Robin Hickman-Winfield, directed by Talvin Wilks. March 19-April 10
- Runestone! A ‘Rock’ Musical. Book and lyrics by Mark Jensen, music and arrangements by Gary Rue, directed by Tyler Michaels King, musical direction by Brian Pekol. May 7-29