Curtain Call: A Brief History of Theater in Minnesota

One of the great tragedies the ongoing pandemic wrought: the loss of live performance and with it our ability to collectively process hope, fear, sadness, and joy. Especially in a place like the Twin Cities, catharsis through the stage is fundamental to citizenry. Here’s how the drama we currently miss so terribly came to be such an essential part of our community.

1887

Minnesota Historical Society Edwin Booth

Lauded Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth, in an attempt to transcend his brother John’s assassination of the family name, stops in both Minneapolis and St. Paul to perform a repertory that includes portrayals of Brutus, Hamlet, Lear, Shylock, and Petruchio.

1912

shutterstock/Ibooo7 Charlie Chaplin

A young Charlie Chaplin, on his first vaudeville tour with the Fred Karno company, performs at St. Paul’s Empress Theatre. While in town, he poses for a portrait at the Sussman photo studio in Minneapolis.

1932

German expressionist dance pioneer Mary Wigman performs solo at Northrop. The new stage proves the perfect setup for modern dance, but it’s not until the 1970s that the venue embraces its true calling with appearances by Mikhail Baryshnikov, Martha Graham, and Alvin Ailey.

1941

Minnesota Historical Society Old Log theater play bill

Oklahoman Don Stolz visits Excelsior to direct a show at the Old Log Theater. Stolz stays for 72 years—buying the theater in 1946. He casts upstart actors like Nick Nolte and Loni Anderson along the way.

1959

Minnesota Historical Society old picture of actors behind a red curtain

Disenchanted with mainstream theater, English director Tyrone Guthrie takes an ad out in The New York Times asking cities if they want “to be or not to be” the home of his new residential theater. Seven respond, and Guthrie picks Minneapolis.

1963

With music by John Cage, Merce Cunningham dances for the first time as a guest of the Walker Art Center—but the Walker doesn’t have its own theater yet, so the performance takes place at the Woman’s Club. Cunningham and the Walker enter into a decades-long pas de deux.

1975

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Large yellow sun puppet

Two weeks after the Vietnam War ends, the In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre company proceeds to Powderhorn Park with an Earth puppet, a Water puppet, a couple accordions, and a few birds. It’s HOBT’s first MayDay Parade.

1976

Jack Reuler, a white 22-year-old Macalester grad, is offended by the lack of diversity in Theatre in the Round’s production of The Great White Hope. He founds Mixed Blood Theatre, Minnesota’s first multiracial theater company, in an old Cedar-Riverside firehouse just down the block.

1976

Minnesota Historical Society At the Foot of the Mountain Theater playbill

A small group of second-wave feminists—lesbian, bisexual, and straight women—pledge themselves to radical transfor-mation of At the Foot of the Mountain Theater. It becomes the longest-running full-time professional company committed to work for, by, and about women.

1980

Getty/Brad Barket/Stringer August Wilson

In an intense 10-day jag mostly spent writing in Cathedral Hill bars, August Wilson completes Jitney—the first in his “Century Cycle” of plays on the African American experience. He submits to the Playwrights’ Center and wins a Jerome Fellowship. Penumbra stages Jitney in 1985.

1984

After it revolutionized children’s theater—critics called Children’s Theatre Company the greatest of its kind in the world—its founding director is convicted of sexual abuse. The company goes on to Tony-winning acclaim, escaping a deeper reckoning for decades.

1992

Dong-iI Lee, a Korean graduate student at the U, proposes the idea a an Asian theater group to visiting Japanese Canadian playwright Rick Shiomi, and Shiomi agrees to be one of Theater Mu’s cofounders.

1993

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ wedding play I Do, I Do! closes after 7,645 performances. Its leads, David Anders and Susan Goeppinger, married each other in real life along the way.

1997

Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov The Lion King playbill

The musical production of The Lion King debuts at the Orpheum. The sneak preview gives MacArthur genius Julie Taymor and cast the chance to hack up all their furballs before heading to Broadway in the fall.

1999

Shubert Theatre, a vaudeville theater turned movie theater turned burlesque turned movie theater again, is saved from the wrecking ball. Over 12 days, 5.8 million pounds of the historic theater is loaded onto huge trucks and moved a few blocks down Hennepin Avenue. It later becomes the Goodale Theater.

2006

Minnesota Historical Society Guthrie Theater

Forty-three years after opening with Tyrone Guthrie directing Jessica Tandy in Hamlet, the Guthrie’s Joe Dowling closes the old building down with the same show. Ralph Rapson’s modernist jewel is put to the sword, and the company moves into its shiny new blue spaceship by the Mississippi.

2017

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lou Bellamy and daughter Sarah

After 40 years of directing the most acclaimed Black theater company in the nation, Lou Bellamy hands over Penumbra to a person who grew up in its community, somebody in the unique position to understand the responsibility of its heritage—his own daughter, Sarah.