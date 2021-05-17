A Brief History of Minnesota Baseball

× Expand Images Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Donnelly, glove, Williams, North Star Baseball Club, Killebrew, bender, Puckett, Mauer); Shutterstock: Brent Hofacker (ball), Aleksandar Grozdanovski (egg), Natchapon L. (stadium); AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo (Millerettes) eight images that represent Minnesota's baseball past

1857

Ignatius Donnelly and an old baseball glove

Minnesota’s first baseball club is formed in Nininger City, a Mississippi River boomtown founded by eccentric lawyer Ignatius Donnelly. A New York paper marvels at the “magnificent level prairie” leased for the club’s ball field.

1865

group photo of the 1865 North Star Baseball Club

Civil War vet Captain Rollin Olin’s North Star Base Ball Club of St. Paul hosts the Excelsior Club of Fort Snelling in the state’s first intercity baseball game. Olin pitches the North Star club to a 38–14 victory.

1884

John “Bud” Fowler, the first Black professional in organized baseball, signs with Stillwater in the Northwestern League. He secures a job at Hadley’s Barber Shop and delivers the team their first victory, pitching a 13–7 win over Fort Wayne.

1905

broken egg

Player-manager Mike Kelley bails on the back-to-back-pennant-winning St. Paul Saints to cross the river and run the Minneapolis Millers. When a contract dispute culminates in a midsummer egg-throwing riot at Nicollet Park, Kelley is suspended for the rest of the season.

1922

Babe Ruth barnstorms through Sleepy Eye with Yankees teammate Bob Meusel. Bleachers are built to accommodate 10,000 guests, but cold October weather limits the crowd to 700.

1938

Bob Meusel

The Saints have the best record in the American Association, but the Millers have the best player in 19-year-old Ted Williams. The Kid wins the league’s triple crown, batting .366 with 43 home runs and 142 RBI.

1944

Madona from the movie Leauge of their own

The Minneapolis Millerettes join Philip K. Wrigley’s All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (the subject of 1992’s A League of Their Own). A hostile press keeps fans away from Nicollet Park, and the Millerettes play out the rest of their home games on the road.

1953

Charles “Chief” Bender

Charles “Chief” Bender, an Ojibwe ballplayer raised on the White Earth Reservation before becoming a star pitcher for Connie Mack’s Philadelphia Athletics, becomes the first Minnesota-born player elected to the Hall of Fame.

1961

A decade-long quest to become a major league state is successful when former batboy Calvin Griffith uproots the Senators from D.C. and renames them the Minnesota Twins. The Millers ceased operations the year before.

1967

Harmon Killebrew baseball card

Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew hits a 522-foot home run into the Met Stadium’s upper deck. The blast makes such an impression that MOA bolts a symbolic red stadium chair where the Killer’s moon shot landed high above Camp Snoopy.

1973

St. Paul Central grad Dave Winfield is a pitching and hitting phenom for the three-time national champion Gophers. In the College World Series, he dominates USC, striking out 15 Trojans, but the Gophers choke in the 9th and lose 8–7. Winny is still named Most Outstanding Player.

1989

Kirby Puckett baseball card

After winning the AL batting title with a .339 average, Kirby Puckett becomes the highest-paid player in baseball with a three-year, $9 million contract. The New York Times dubs him the “First $3 Million Man.”

1991

The Twins win their second championship in four years when St. Paul native Jack Morris throws a 10-inning shutout in Game 7, beating the Braves 1–0.

1993

Mike Veeck, the guy behind Chicago’s Disco Demolition Night, and Bill Murray, the guy behind Caddyshack, buy a new minor league team with an old name: the St. Paul Saints. This time, Veeck’s promotions—a porcine mascot, mimes, Darryl Strawberry—actually work.

2001

Joe Mauer on a stick

The Twins draft Cretin-Derham Hall’s Joe Mauer first overall. Mauer becomes one of the greatest-hitting catchers in major league history, winning three batting titles and the 2009 AL MVP.

2010

Target Field

After nearly 30 years inside the Dome, a crowd of 39,715 can finally smell the grass (and maybe some weird garbage incinerator vapors) outside in the new $545 million North Loop ballpark, Target Field. The Twins win 5–2.

2021

The St. Paul Saints’ minor league independence comes to an end when they become a AAA affiliate of the Twins. Minor leaguers can now arrive in the majors via the Green Line.