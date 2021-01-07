A Brief History of Ice in Minnesota

× Expand Minnesota Ice Timeline photo grid

Photo by Luke Wein Minnesota Lakes

7000 BCE

The last of the mile-high glacial ice sheet that had covered Minnesota for two million years melts, leaving behind more than 11,000 lakes, most of which are geologically identified as kettle or “ice block” lakes.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Tee Pee

1600–1850

Indigenous Dakota, Ojibwe, Ho-Chunk, and other tribes survive the depressed temperatures of the “Little Ice Age” with heated stone floors, houses wrapped in birch bark, and animal-skin door coverings.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society St. Paul Winter Carnival Medallion

1886

St. Paul lures architect A. C. Hutchison away from Montreal to build a grand ice palace for the Winter Carnival. The resulting castle is one of the first buildings to be electrically illuminated in St. Paul, and 150,000 people pay a quarter each to walk through it.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society, fish photo by Dan Thornberg Girl fishing in ice house

1888

After a January snowfall, Sven Stevenson’s outhouse slides down a hill and skitters across the top of Lake Minnewaska before creating a hole in the ice and coming to rest atop it. Stevenson fetches his rod and reel—the ice-fishing shack is born!

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society John Strauss

1888

German immigrant and locksmith John Strauss starts making ice skates on the side. Strauss’s hand-cut, flexible skates are such a hit that, 132 years later, his Maplewood shop lives on as likely the oldest sporting goods store in America.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Woman Reading Saturday Evening Post

1920

The Saturday Evening Post publishes “The Ice Palace,” a short story by upstart wordsmith F. Scott Fitzgerald. In it, Sally Carrol Happer, a southern belle, visits her fiancé’s native Minnesota, only to be frozen out of his social circle.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Ice Follies Perfomers

1936

St. Paul skating buddies Eddie Shipstad and Oscar Johnson concoct a traveling variety show featuring soloists, chorus girls, and elaborate props. The Ice Follies debuts in Tulsa and effectively introduces figure skating to the country.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Fred McKinley Jones

1938

Frederick McKinley Jones invents a portable refrigeration unit, and his company, Thermo King, revolutionizes the perishable-freight industry. Jones is dubbed “the Black Thomas Edison” and “King of Cool.”

Stockcreations Ice cream in blue bowl

1952

Marvin Schwan loads up a refrigerated truck with 14 gallons of his father’s ice cream and sells it door to door. The rest is frozen-dinner history.

1968

Two cryptozoologists certify the carcass of a 1.8-meter-tall hirsute male hominid as Homo pongoides, a new species of Neanderthal. Alas, instead of being evidence of a real-life Bigfoot, the “Minnesota Iceman” turns out to be a fake.

Photo by REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo US Hockey Team

1980

Herb Brooks coaches a ragtag group of college kids to a 4–3 win over the Soviet Union in an Olympic hockey upset so improbable it is dubbed the “Miracle on Ice.”

1981

Top Gun’s once and future Iceman, Val Kilmer, cometh to Minneapolis to perform as Orlando in the Guthrie’s As You Like It.

Photo by Mihaela-Iuliana Stancu Dogsled team

1986

Will Steger leads a dogsledding team to the North Pole. His teammate Ann Bancroft becomes the first woman to reach the pole by sled and foot. Three years later, Steger flips his pole goals and leads the first dogsled team to cross Antarctica.

2006

Agents from ICE descend upon Swift meatpacking plants across the country, including one plant in Worthington. Nearly 1,300 employees are ultimately arrested nationwide in what is one of the largest single-day police actions in U.S. history.

Photo by Amplion (thermometer), Tudoran Andrei (map) International Falls Map Thermometer

2008

The U.S. Patent Office allows International Falls to trademark the nickname “Icebox of the Nation,” thereby throwing cold water on the decades-long tug of war over the title with decidedly balmier Fraser, Colorado.

2012

A dilapidated Minneapolis warehouse that was formerly Cedar Fuel and Ice—an ice purveyor that harvested 75,000 tons of ice per year in its heyday—is redeveloped into Icehouse, a very chill new music venue.

2019

University of Minnesota researcher Lesley Knoll authors a paper studying how cultural ecosystem services—think pond hockey and ice-fishing tournaments—are being affected as climate change reduces lake and river ice cover.