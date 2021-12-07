Hennepin Theatre Trust Saves Brave New Workshop

× Expand Photo by Dani Werner courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust Brave New Workshop

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that it has purchased the assets and building of the 63-year-old Minneapolis improv institution, the Brave New Workshop.

The Brave New Workshop has established itself locally and nationally as the longest running improv comedy theatre in the nation. Founded by Dudley Riggs, the workshop has nurtured numerous local talents that would go on to have successful careers in comedy, including former Senator Al Franken with Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, and the comedian Louie Anderson.

Mark Nerenhausen, the Hennepin Theatre Trust’s CEO and president, who was approached by previous owners John Sweeney and Jenni Lilledahl for this acquisition, considers the purchase a passing of the baton in the local theater scene.

“The Brave New Workshop has a very specific identity and a very specific mission. It’s not just a theatre company that produces shows,” Nerenhausen says. “The Brave New Workshop stands for creativity in this state and this region. So it’s easy to let that legacy disappear if we’re not careful.”

During the pandemic, the Brave New Workshop went dark like many other local theater institutions. As other theaters reopened earlier this year, its doors remained closed, spurring anxiety in comedy-lovers across the city. The Hennepin Theatre Trust hopes the re-ignition of BNW will bring more showgoers down to Hennepin Avenue, reinvigorating the area and continuing their legacy of being stewards of the local arts.

“Having the Brave New Workshop influencing comedy and theater across the country makes a statement about this city. And it benefits everyone here, whether you go to a performance or not. Having a reinvigorated, bright and lively downtown helps everyone,” Nerenhausen says.

Caleb McEwen, Brave New Workshop’s artistic director of 26 years, will continue his position in the new acquisition. Comedy heads can expect productions at the workshop next year. “The most important thing to me is that the vision of our founder, Dudley Riggs, continues,” said McEwen. “I’m thrilled that this Minnesota institution will be able to continue the tradition of world-class sketch comedy and improv it has upheld for over six decades.”