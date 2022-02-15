Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Broadway Shows

× Expand Courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust Wicked

Representing 26 Tony Awards, the Hennepin Theatre Trust announces a 10-show, 16-week lineup of Broadway’s hottest productions for the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

The season will begin in August with the five-week long return of Wicked to the Orpheum Theater.

“The Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season lights up the Hennepin Theatre District with the best of Broadway while driving culture, connection and economic vitality in Minnesota,'' said Katie Simpson, Bank of America Twin Cities president, in a statement. “Since reopening in September, we’ve welcomed more than 117,000 people back to the District for Broadway shows creating an estimated $120 million of economic impact for local businesses.”

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date; however, subscription packages are currently available for some.

The renewal deadline is Monday March 11, 2022, so current subscribers are encouraged to renew their seats as soon as possible. Packages for new subscribers will go on sale in April.

There are two subscription package options: a seven-show subscription starting at $300 which includes Beetlejuice, Cats, Hairspray, To Kill a Mockingbird, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Tootsie, and Jagged Little Pill. And an eight-show package starting at $354 which will include all previously mentioned productions plus Wicked. Les Miserables and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical may be added to either package.

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for all shows and special access to exclusive benefits like online ticket management, exchanges, and auto-renewals.

“Over the past 100 years, Minnesotans have traveled to Hennepin Avenue for theater and art that thrills, inspires and amazes,” said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming more than 320,000 visitors to the Hennepin Theatre District during the next season’s 16 weeks of Broadway as we look ahead to the next 100 years of cultural and economic vibrancy.”

Find the slate of upcoming shows below.

WICKED

July 27 - August 28, 2022

We all know what happens to Dorthy when she gets to the Land of Oz, but what happened before that? The Broadway sensation WICKED explores the unlikely friendship between two witches: one blonde, bubbly, and popular, the other green, misunderstood, and talented. Find out what happens to the Witches of Oz when one is labeled “good” and the other is called “wicked.”

BEETLEJUICE

September 13-18, 2022

Based on Tim Burton’s film, the comedic musical, Beetlejuice, plans to make its premiere in Minnesota this fall. Follow Lydia Deetz on her life changing interaction with a deceased couple and a demon who has a thing for stripes.

CATS

October 25-30, 2022

Featuring one of musical history’s most treasured songs, “Memory,” CATS will be making its return to Minneapolis. Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record breaking production captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. Keeping the original score and scenic and costume design, this production will feature new lighting and sound design, choreography, and direction to tell the story of a tribe of cats gathering for its annual ball.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

November 16-20, 2022

The true life story of Carole King, one of music history’s most popular solo acts, returns! Beautiful – The Carole King Musical showcases the music and friendships King made throughout her rise to stardom. This production was awarded two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.

Les Miserables

December 6-18, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh presents Boublil and Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical, Les Miserables. Featuring a popular score and new staging, this acclaimed production was set in 19th century France and tells the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, presenting a timeless testament to human spirit survival.

Hairspray

January 10-15, 2023

To kick off the new year, a brand new production of Hairspray will return to Minneapolis in January. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy introduces audiences to Tracy Turnblad, a 16-year-old with big dreams and even bigger hair who has high hopes of changing the world.

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird

February 14-19, 2023

Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-Prize winning To Kill a Mockingbird has been nationally acclaimed and is set to make its Minnesota debut next winter. The emotional, soulful production will feature Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas portraying Atticus Finch.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

March 1-12, 2023

Also making its Minnesota premiere is TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. The musical masterpiece is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katroi Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd. The production will feature the 12-time Grammy Award-winner’s beloved music while simultaneously sharing how she broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Tootsie

June 20-25, 2023

This nationally acclaimed musical comedy will have you laughing in your seat all night long. Making its Minnesota premier, TOOTSIE! follows Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor, on his path to landing the role of a lifetime. The production features a Tony-Award winning book by Robert Horn and a score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

Jagged Little Pill

August 8-13, 2023

The new Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a perfectly imperfect American family will have you feeling every emotion during its Minnesota debut. The honestly real musical summing up life is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and has a Tony Award-winning book by Diablo Cody and Grammy Award-winning score.