Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Season

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Girl from the North Country Girl From the North Country

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its upcoming Broadway on Hennepin theatrical season for 2023-2024, with 15 weeks of Tony Award-winning shows coming to the Orpheum starting in October. Broadway on Hennepin brings the newest and hottest shows directly from the Big Apple to Minneapolis’s historic theater district, and this season will include three returning favorites and six Minnesota premieres spanning the six-month season.

“Audiences have come to expect that the best of Broadway is available right here in Minnesota and next year will be no exception,” Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust said in a press release. “The Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season enables us to energize the Hennepin Theatre District, enrich the community, and create positive change through the arts with an amazing lineup of professional touring productions.”

Kicking off the theatrical extravaganza is a brand new Tony Award-winning musical based in Duluth, Minn. Girl From the North Country follows along as a group of wayward travelers’ lives intersect in a guesthouse during the Depression. Set to twenty of Bob Dylan’s most famous tunes, this Minnesota-based musical is making its national debut run premiering on Oct. 8 at the Orpheum. The film adaptation of Girl From the North Country was also announced recently, starring Chloë Bailey, Olivia Coleman, and Woody Harrelson.

The rest of the season includes The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Clue, Aladdin, Mama Mia, Funny Girl, Company, MJ. This year, a seven-show subscription package is available for $299 that includes tickets to every show of the season outside of Aladdin and Mama Mia. They can be added on to the package as optional shows at additional prices. Season tickets are on sale now, and find all of the shows and dates below.