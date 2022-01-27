Hennepin County's Organics Recycling Facility Gets a $43 Million Boost

× Expand Photo by Darby Ottoson Compost

“Admittedly, when you say anaerobic digester, the average person doesn’t know what that means,” says Ben Knudson, a recycling specialist with Hennepin County who has long advocated for the pricey composting tank that converts banana peels into fuel and fertilizer.

After 15 years with the county, Knudson has sifted through the local trash enough to know that 30% of it is food scraps and other organic material that could’ve been composted. Starting this year, Hennepin hopes to repurpose that waste with a new ordinance requiring larger cities to offer curbside organics recycling services to residents, and smaller cities to designate a drop-off site for food waste.

Hennepin’s pilot curbside organics program in Minneapolis, which started in 2016, currently hauls hairballs and moldy oranges down to the state’s two organics recycling facilities—where everything gets cooked into fertile compost—but both of those sites are already near capacity.

Enter: the anaerobic digester. “Essentially, you throw food scraps into a big enclosed tank where microorganisms break everything down, all while generating a renewable natural gas that could be used to heat a house, or fuel a car.” explains Knudson. Along with biogas, the tank churns out digestate, an unfortunately named, nutrient-rich fertilizer that can be applied pretty much wherever you want something to grow better.

Partly due to the increase in organics waste on the horizon, Hennepin County resuscitated the planning process for the digester last Spring after pondering the idea for a few years. In July, the board of commissioners approved the appropriation of $43 million to construct a facility next to the Brooklyn Center transfer station—where trash and organics waste already gets dropped off and sorted.

But, Knudson and his colleagues hope the digester can act as an anchor for a grander vision of an multipurpose Eco Center to be constructed on the 6-acre site. “We have an opportunity here to maximize benefits for the community in a way that goes beyond a typical waste facility.”

Picture greenhouses and aquaponics operations, heated by biogas generated from the digester, within which students learn about urban agriculture tactics. In on-site garden beds, local organizations grow fresh vegetables to distribute to neighbors in need, using the digestate as a readily available fertilizer.

“This can be a full circle, rather than just a one way street,” says Knudson, “Aside from managing this waste to recover renewable energy, we can meet other goals as well, like climate action or addressing some of our food security needs. Hopefully, we can check more than just one box with this facility.” (can take out the following sentence if it feels like a diversion) The vision shares similarities with the urban farm proposed by activists and community members in East Phillips, which got voted down by the Minneapolis City Council earlier this year.

The realization of Brooklyn Park’s Eco Center depends largely on state funding that will shake out over the next year, but Knudson feels hopeful. Hennepin County’s first official Climate Action Plan bolstered the project last spring by including anaerobic digestion as a key strategy for diverting food waste.

“It truly all adds up,” says Knudson before describing the Brooklyn Center Caribou Coffee routinely dumping their massive mound of grounds at the Brooklyn Park transfer station, to be sent off to the composting facilities in southern MN. Just last week, Knudson threw an entire chicken rotisserie carcass into his compost bin, bones and all. “Definitely one of those things that a lot of people don't know can be composted.”

The footprint of anaerobic digestion contrasts sharply with landfills and incinerators (like the one burning Minneapolis’s residential waste) where discarded food scraps emit massive amounts of carbon dioxide and methane annually. “I hope people see that we have viable alternatives, we just need to get moving on them.”

As of now, the next steps involve picking an anaerobic digester proposal to bring to the County Board for final approval and requesting state bonding funds in the upcoming legislative session. Knudson says after that is a lengthy process of facility permitting, design and construction, but that hopefully, an anaerobic digester will be churning chicken carcasses into biogas by 2025.