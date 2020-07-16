Q&A: Mark Westpfahl on Distance Learning and School Closures

× Expand Photo by John Haynes Mark Westpfahl Spoiler alert! GT Cougar, the mascot at Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet, is actually teacher Mark Westpfahl.

Getting in touch with a teacher during school hours isn’t easy. When they’re not teaching (which is basically never), they’re either finally getting to use the restroom, scarfing down lunch, or, if time is really tight, doing both at once. So, when middle school social studies teacher Mark Westpfahl answers his cell phone during the middle of sixth period, it feels highly suspect. And when we proceed to have a conversation that lasts through the rest of sixth and seventh periods, it’s downright otherworldly.

Of course, Westpfahl’s midday availability on this piercingly sunny Tuesday in April comes courtesy of COVID-19 and the empty hallways and classrooms that have resulted. The pandemic isn’t only the reason Mr. Westpfahl—Westy to his students—could take a call during class; it’s the reason I called him in the first place.

This isn’t the first time the faculty star of Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet, in St. Paul, has appeared in the media talking about distance learning. If you recognize his name, it might be because he made news in 2018 when he crowdfunded a camping trip to Rocky Mountain National Park for a group of city students who’d never been on a plane before. It’s the kind of above-and-beyond teaching that has made him a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, a White House Historical Association teaching fellow, a Ford’s Theatre teaching fellow, and the vice president–elect of the Minnesota Council for the Social Studies.

So, as I make my weekly masked errand run and Westpfahl dodges three distance-learning kids and one distance-working wife in his South St. Paul home, the educator and I talk about what putting the world on pause means for kids, parents, and teachers.

I’m currently waiting for a curbside grocery pickup. What are you up to?

Strange times. I just brought two of the kids to their school to pick up a box of lunches.

If people don’t pick up lunches right now, the district could lose funding or stop providing them, right?

Yeah, a big concern I have, depending on how long this goes, is that if we start seeing demand go down, they won’t make as much. Then, when people need it, they’re screwed. Or what happens when the government says, “You apparently don’t need this much money in your budget anymore”?

All right. At the beginning of this COVID debacle you tweeted something you’d heard a colleague say about distance learning during a pandemic. Do you remember?

I absolutely do, and I believe it was from the principal of Salem Hills Elementary [in Inver Grove Heights]. It was simply that curriculum—sure it’s important. But right now we can set that aside and be humans and take care of the people around us. If kids drop a percentage point in math, I don’t think it’s going to cause world problems in the next 20 years.

Basically, this is not life as usual, and we shouldn’t treat it like it is?

I heard so many principals and teachers and district leaders throughout the country that were saying everything is going to go on completely unchanged. Business as usual. “On Monday, we’re doing this, and you’re expected to be there eight hours a day on a Google Meet or a Zoom.” And I’m like, “Holy shit.”

How is it going teaching your students with one hand and teaching your own kids with the other, by the way?

It’s odd. We’ve got a freshman, a seventh grader, and a fourth grader. Everything compounds throughout the day: while my wife is trying to work upstairs in our bedroom, while I’m bouncing around from the sunroom to outside to the kitchen, depending on where there’s that quiet zone.

Sounds familiar.

That said, I think there’s so many potential advantages to it, as well, for the psychology of teachers. You can use the bathroom when you want. You can go get that snack when you want. You can check that email, because you don’t have 30 voices bouncing ideas or thoughts or attention at you.

But then, I would argue that most teachers go right back into that zone of, “Why aren’t they emailing me right now? Why aren’t they responding? What’s wrong? What can I do to help?”

It’s playing a different psychological game with us than we would see in a classroom.

Like your house, my house has an educator in it—my wife. But, for us at least, distance learning while working is still very difficult. Which makes me wonder how it’s going for other fam—

We’re all trying to figure this out. I think we’re starting to see parents all over the state and the country starting to get very frustrated because they don’t know what the process is. They don’t know what the timelines are. They start to get those frustrations pent up, and they start to question teachers.

I’ve noticed the same thing, even for me. Every now and then I’ll take a look at one of my kid’s assignments and be like, “Really? That’s the essential thing you’re going to tell my child that they need to do right now?”

× Expand Mark Westpfahl Westpfahl in his backyard education lab.

At our kids’ school, some families are on top of distance learning, some are sort of getting it, and others are not able to do it at all yet. That seems problematic.

It needs to be broken down into multiple layers. If you take a look at St. Paul Public Schools as a whole, compared to what we experience at our school, we’re going to see some differences. In St. Paul roughly 95–98 percent of our students have at least one electronic device that’s school issued. Still, I’ve got some students who, you’re right, have not checked in once.

Crazy, but not surprising.

And then the other tricky part with those middle schoolers is they’ve got seven sets of teachers all teaching a different style—all setting up our systems differently.

When it’s all said and done, what is a realistic expectation about where students should be when they return to actual school again?

We’ve argued for decades about what the goal of public education is to begin with. That’s under normal circumstances. When we throw all that into a distance-learning module—where everyone is trying this new thing, wondering what it’s going to be like when we get back to normal—it’s so structurally different and difficult to really pinpoint what our full goals should be. The majority of the content I’ll deliver is not going to be retained the same way it would have if we were actually in the class.

Is it possible that prolonged distance learning will widen the gaps that already exist in education?

That’s a big, existential question. You’ve got to look at it a few different ways, I think. One, you look at it from the teacher standpoint. Two, you look at it from a family standpoint. Three, you look at it from a policy standpoint.

OK. So, teacher standpoint.

We have to have flexibility and to acknowledge that there are inequities. My fear, I guess, would be if we shut everything down right now, you’re going to have a loss of skill-based retention ability. That is a horrible phrase, but I think there is something to be said about still doing skill-based learning because if you take that away, we don’t know when we’re getting back to it.

What’s the family standpoint?

I think the inequity aspect really depends on where you are throughout the state. You are going to see certain districts and certain communities say, “Yes, shut it down. We’re going to be good to go.” There’s going to be other supplemental things to put in front of the kid’s face and support structures that are already there.

It’s way more difficult to do that in other areas of the state. Even trying to get one consensus view of parents, you’re going to see some that say, “This is working completely already; let’s not do anything different.” We’re going to see some that say, “It’s horrible from the very first day, and here’s why.” None of them are wrong.

Are some districts doing this better than others?

Districts like Farmington are in about their sixth year of doing some sort of distance learning for weather-related incidents. The first year they tried it, it wasn’t great. But now they are probably one of the models throughout the state of how to provide equitable and meaningful distance learning. They’ve had time to try it out and get feedback.

Shouldn’t we give all our schools more time to properly prepare a system like Farmington’s?

If you go back to the governor giving us the eight days to be able to plan and visualize for distance learning and the conversations that Mary Cathryn Ricker, education commissioner, was having with different school leaders and teachers—I thought that was all fantastic. But you’re also setting up this structure in eight days that were full of more fear than any of us have experienced. We were planning during a panic time. So, part of me does wish that there would be another reset button.

This is a monumentally frightening moment and nobody should be expected to behave like it isn’t. Not knowing where this thing is going to strike, not knowing if your loved ones are going to survive.

We have a group called WEB Leaders—Where Everybody Belongs—and they have a weekly newscast, and they started reporting on COVID. And a parent reached out and said, “I don’t think that they should be giving out information about COVID. It’s too scary.”

And I understand that to an extent. But this stuff is all around our families. My hope is that we’re pulling out structures that are going to allow kids to ask questions to their parents and teachers.

As a social studies teacher you must constantly be confronting these sorts of dilemmas.

I find myself seeing something that is happening in the news, and I say, “Let’s stop. Let’s watch that today, and we’ll talk about it because I know you guys are all talking about it. You’ve gotten your information on Instagram or The Daily Show or wherever. Now let’s talk about it so we can try to dispel some of the myths. And then try to figure out what is really going on, and why these stories are being told the way they are.”

We’re living in a future history textbook.

Part of me just thrives on the aspect of being that social studies teacher during events. But then you look at it from the human aspect. And there are so many elements of it where I’m scared as hell. I cover it up very well under the guise of, “I’m a social studies teacher, so let’s look at it in context. How can we have fun with this? How do we build off of it?” Yeah. It’s definitely a weird, weird time.

When all this is over, whenever that may be—

…Thursday.

Yeah. Right. What is that first day back in an actual school going to feel like?

My heart was literally just racing as you asked that, and I could feel myself getting a little misty. It’s overwhelming. The joy, the excitement, the uncertainty, the ability to allow kids to vent their frustrations and to see us venting our frustrations. Because, as you said, we’re just humans, too. All those emotions are going to be overwhelming. We’re going to be engaged. We’re going to be social. I’m just probably going to be crying a little bit more when I see them walk in.

I mean, if ever there were justifiable tears.

And, of course, I’m going to twist it, too. I’ll say, “Or maybe I’m just crying because I really didn’t want to see any of you guys again, and this is sad for me.” I’m still going to mess with them.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.