Hanif Abdurraqib Curates Black VHS Experience at the Walker

The Walker has tapped poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib to curate a film series he’s calling Hanif Abdurraqib’s Black VHS Experience. He’s going to be in town tonight for the first film in the series, Robert Townsend’s 1991 cinematic roman à clef about Motown, The Five Heartbeats.

Abdurraqib’s last two books, 2019’s exegesis on A Tribe Called Quest, Go Ahead in the Rain, and his 2021 essay collection A Little Devil in America have both examined Black performance, particularly music and dance, in the context of American history. He’s an important thinker, and he’s been recognized for this both commercially, as a New York Times bestseller for Go Ahead in the Rain, and as a 2021 recipient of a prestigious MacArthur “genius grant.”

I was excited to talk to him about this film series, but what I really wanted to ask him was, how did a genius poet from Columbus, Ohio become a die hard Timberwolves fan? He was kind of enough to indulge all of my questions.

He'll be introducing The Five Heartbeats tonight at 7 p.m., and he told me he’s going to try to get back to the Walker for Dead Presidents in August, before inevitably returning to Minneapolis sometime during the upcoming Wolves season.

How long did it take you to put this list together? How did the initial conversation with the Walker about doing this begin?

It’s been a two year process. Pablo [de Ocampo, Walker director and curator of moving image] and I had met on a judging panel for something in 2020. He reached out shortly thereafter to see if I wanted to do something with the Walker, but it was a very vague ask. We landed on the film series because one, I wanted to have something that could run through few different months or at least a couple of months, something that people could come to and return to. And two, I was in the midst of this ongoing obsession with performance and the way that was routing itself in the moment was through the Black film soundtrack. That was a really useful starting point to kind of think through these films which had music that played a central role in them. Once I found that thread through which I could make this series, it was kind of easy.

In one of the chapters of The Little Devil in America, you write about the massive diversity among Black music listeners and the kind of code switching you would do on the school bus—how you could produce a tape from your stash depending on the kinds of listeners you would encounter, whether you were sitting next to a goth or a hip hop fan. Watching a movie is a more communal experience, but is there code switching that goes on there too?

I mean, I don't know if I would call it that. More of seeking the right audience for your interests. I was fortunate to grow up with having an abundance of people in my cultural bubble who could tap into what my interests were. That said, I mean, the film experience and the concert experience are not that different to me in that we are witnessing the same thing, but perhaps they’re hitting us in a different way or perhaps kind it’s eliciting a different emotional response from each from each audience. Different parts of different films move us in different ways depending on how we come to the films. I'm very just kind of very big on the idea of communal witness, and that through communal witness, we each experience something in a singular fashion.

One of the problems with building community now is the nearly unlimited amount of choice—you can watch whatever you're feeling or whatever you're into. But calling this a VHS movie mixtape implies that there was a limit at some point, maybe these are the movies that you could get on VHS, or these were the movies your parents allowed you to play while in the in their house, or the movies your friends’ parents allowed to be played.

I'm the youngest in my family so to some degree they were all chosen for me. But there was an eagerness to see them, because the people I loved were excited about them. I was so influenced by the excitement. I particularly remember watching The Five Heartbeats growing up. The first time I saw it was on a dub my older brother had taken off TV. And some of this stuff was like illicit at the time. I remember sneaking to watch Set It Off with my older brother and sister while my parents were at work. And they let me watch it with them, and there was an excitement channeling through that.

Dead Presidents felt risky at the time. Maybe not as generally forbidden to watch by parents as Menace II Society.

Dead Presidents was a good one for me because I remember being afraid of that one. The trailer of the film scared me. The scene at the end of original trailer where I think Larenz Tate is on the beach and he's looking up out of the sewer. I remember being really scared of that image as a kid.

How old were you when you saw that?

Maybe 10?

So older siblings just had such a profound effect on your kind of cultural exposure.

Yeah, for sure. And that’s with everything, but film especially.

In Go Ahead In the Rain you write about how the jazz that Tribe Called Quest sampled made their music palatable enough for your parents that you could share it with them.Were you able to share any of these movies with them?

Oh, yeah. We had Sister Act because my parents bought that on VHS. Mo’ Better Bluesis another one. My house was a big Spike Lee house, and Mo’ Better Blues had that jazz thing, so that was also huge. Sister Act was just massive though—my grandmother lived with us for a stretch and she loved it because it was gospel-y and my grandmother was very Christian.

Have you seen any of these movies on the big screen?

There was a Five Heartbeats screening here in Columbus a few years back, so I’ve seen that on the big screen. I’ve seen Sister Act on the big screen, but some of these, for example Mo’ Better Blues, I haven’t seen Mo’ Better Blues in years. Dead Presidents, I rewatch every year, but always on the small screen.

Was there a theater in Columbus where you could reliably watch movies with a Black audience? Because that’s often a different experience than watching them in a white suburban multiplex.

For sure. So I grew up on the east side of Columbus and the movie theater there was inside of Eastland Mall. One of my most vivid theater experiences was watching Malcolm X in that theater, and watching it with all the Black folks. And it was at a time when it was a little bit harder to sneak food into theaters, but at that point, because it was an all Black theater, but because it was Malcolm X and because the person working the door was a younger Black person, people were sneaking in all kinds of meals, because that movie was so long. That was my first real Black theater experience.

Minneapolis can feel very segregated in some spaces. And the Walker’s theater can especially feel like an exclusive bastion for the film buff or the film geek. Have you thought about how inclusive you want the vibe of your series to feel?

I think to some degree the selection of the films themselves will play a role. I’m a firm believer in the audience makes the space. There are Black people living and working in most cities even though the majority may be non-Black. These films hopefully ignite some excitement in the minds of Black folk who have never even had experiences with them. So the grand hope for me is that these films will dictate who shows up.

In your latest book, you address various audiences sometimes on the same page. And one thing that I find really interesting about your perspective is that you’re a hardcore Timberwolves fan. Is that because of your relationship to your own hometown—you write about your strained relationship to its name, Columbus. Or is your Timberwolves fandom about embracing some kind of sad poetic romance? How did this happen?

I’ve been a fan since 1996-97. It was all about KG. I loved Garnett. So it started in the Kevin Garnett era. And by that point I was devoted to the team. I understand fans who are like, I follow players. I get that. That makes sense to me. But I was a Timberwolves fan, not just a KG fan. And KG wasn’t the only guy I loved. I loved Pooh Richardson earlier than that.

Wow, okay.

I loved Tom Gugliotta before that. There were a lot of guys who I was attached to. And in the leaner years, it became a lot easier for me to latch on to the kind of shared misery of a team’s experience. Because a lot of people weren't watching those games, a lot of people weren’t watching the Luke Ridnour led-Timberwolves.

Hahaha. Absolutely not! I think it was just you and me, man.

But I really loved some of those teams. I really liked Luke Ridnour. And I should shout out: one of my all time favorite NBA players ever is Terrell Brandon. I loved him because I got to see him play, because Cleveland Cavs games were on all the time, so early in his career I got to watch him play. And I was just a massive fan of his. So when Minnesota got him, that was just immensely cool for me because I loved Terrell Brandon.

But he was such a consolation prize! We all had to talk ourselves into loving Terrell Brandon because Stephon Marbury forced his way out of the organization. That feeling of talking yourself into it is a very Timberwolves state of mind. I felt the same way when we traded for Rudy Gobert this last offseason—I tried to talk my way into it.

Sports fandom is about delusion in some ways. And I think that the internet has been helpful for me, because I see these pockets of Timberwolves fans and we can share in our delusion. I do think that the Timberwolves fanbase can be a little too eager, a little too quick to misery.

Yeah for sure, but there is real scar tissue that bursts open.

It’s hard earned. Of course we’re quick to misery because that’s what many of us have known. But I think because of how much I’ve suffered watching the Timberwolves I’ve become such a rational fan of them. Gosh, that team a couple years ago was so great. And I think the reason the Gobert trade bummed me out so much was because I think that team could’ve improved. Sure Pat Bev had a small window, etc, but I think that team could’ve done more.

I read a Substack you wrote where you compared watching Walker Kessler to scrolling through an ex-girlfriend’s social media. And you ended the whole post with a Ross Gay poem. And I thought, man, this guy really gets us.

It’s been good for me to have a team to root for. I know some Warriors fans, some real ones who were long suffering and then they got the dynasty Warriors. That’s gotta feel so great. I mean I felt so great for Nuggets fans this year. I have close friends who are Nuggets fans and to watching them after so long get a ring. I hold out hope that one day Minnesota will be that team. In some iteration of Timberwolves, I’ll get to say, I was there during the bad years but then I get this. That’s always a hope. And if it doesn’t come true, at least I got to root for a team, and at least I got to joyfully attach my life to something that in the end is kind of trivial even if sometimes it feels large.

Not to get too existential with you, but it sounds like you’re describing faith rather than hope, and that our faith will someday be rewarded. But this experience of watching us from another city feels so hard to me. Are you surrounded by Cavs fans?

I would say the majority of my friends here are probably Cavs fans, but it’s spread out. People come to Columbus to go to OSU and then they stay. Columbus is kind of a hub for many folks. One of my dearest friends is a Celtics fan. And I have friends here who root for the Pistons because they came down from Michigan. So there’s nobody really here to commiserate with, except for my pal Dave who actually runs the film department at the Wexler Center, which is kind of like Columbus’s version of the Walker Center, to some degree. He’s from Minnesota so we talk about the Wolves. I’m in group chats with NBA fans. One of my friends is a Trailblazer fan so he’s kind of a mess right now. And one of my dear friends is Kaveh Akbar who’s a Bucks fan, and so I got to witness up close that experience of “I’ve been rooting for this team for so long and we finally won a thing.” And it was so cool to see him celebrate that. So in some ways my commiseration process is such that it’s like I feel so close to the people that are celebrating and suffering simultaneously.

Do you have any other ties to the city of Minneapolis? I know you’ve played spades with Danez Smith, because you wrote about that in your book.

Yeah it’s a massively musical city and I have such a great history of spending time in Minnesota for live music. And it’s also a massively literary city. My first poetry book was published by Button Poetry which is out of Minneapolis. I edited for them for awhile. It’s one of my favorite bookstore cities in the world. For awhile it was one of my favorite sneaker cities, but I think the pandemic shut some of my stores down, so it’s less of a sneaker destination. And dear, dear friends have come out of there, like Danez. And there are poets I love like Douglas Kearney. So it’s a real homebase for me. I’m there at least three times a year for Timberwolves games.