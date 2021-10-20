By the Numbers: The Halloween Blizzard of 1991

× Expand Via MN Historical Society Halloween Blizzard

Minnesotans of a certain age don’t tell big fish stories—they lionize the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 instead. And for good reason. The 28.4 inches that fell between October 31 and November 3 remain the largest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities. But there are other reasons the blizzard lingers in the collective Minnesota subconscious, like that it occurred just four days after the Twins won the World Series, and we’ve been clinging to that memory ever since. In honor of the most storied of all Minnesota storms turning 30, Here’s how our most beloved blizzard stacks up with other weird moments in Minnesota weather history.

Halloween Blizzard by the Numbers:

36.5

Inches that fell in Duluth

2

Inches that fell per hour at its peak (accompanied by thunder and lightning)

40

Speed of winds, in miles per hour, that created massive snow drifts and nearly zero visibility

72

Consecutive hours that snow fell in Duluth

23,000,000

Total number of people estimated to be affected by the storm

900

Schools and businesses closed on November 1

Other Storms by the Numbers:

46.5

The single largest snowfall total, in inches, in Minnesota history

100

Wind speeds, in miles per hour, recorded on March 23–24 and March 26–29 on Lake Superior in 1975 (causing 20-foot waves)

254

Number of sailors who perished in 19 total shipwrecks during a severe storm on Lake Superior on November 10, 1835

5

Total number of times the Metrodome collapsed, occurring in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986, and 2010

-60

Coldest Minnesota temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, ever recorded (on February 2, 1996, near Tower)

0.3

Earliest snowfall total, in inches, from September 14, 1964, in International Falls

1.5

Latest snowfall total, in inches, from June 4, 1935, in Mizpah