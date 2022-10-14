A Guide to Halloween Events Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

From low-key carved pumpkin tours to high-intensity haunts, there’s a whole spectrum of Halloween activities in the metro area—so you’re sure to find the ideal fright level for you and your fellow spook-enthusiasts. Choose from an abundance of local attractions to celebrate All Hallows Eve with your friends, family, and kiddos.

Jack-O-Lantern Spooktacular at the Minnesota Zoo

Take a walk alongside thousands of Jack-O-Lantern’s at the Minnesota Zoo’s ‘Night at the Library’ themed spooktacular path. Besides artfully crafted, glowing faces leading the way, guests can have a personalized pumpkin added to the path the day of their visit and theirs to take home at the end of the night. Tickets range from $18-24. Through Nov. 5. mnzoo.org

Scary Movie Marathons

If scary movies are your thing, you’re in luck. The Twin Cities are ready with horror flicks for your worst nightmares. Visit The Parkway for their Spooky Saturdays or see the Trylon’s Scream Queens and Mad Genius series, or brave the chill for St. Paul’s Scary Movies in the Parks.

Dead End Hayride

This is no walk in the woods. The Dead End Hayride takes you through the most haunted woods in the state (for the season at least). Hop off the hayride onto a path in the woods on foot… if you dare. Through Oct. 31, 7 p.m., Starting at $18, 28186 Kettle River Blvd N, Wyoming, thedeadendhayride.com

Nickelodeon Boo-nivese

You know it's that time of year again when Nickelodeon Universe goes spooky. Don’t miss the dance parties, DIY slime, Fright Lights and countless other ways to play. Through Oct 31, Mall of America, nickelodeonuniverse.com

Tricks and Treats at ValleyFair

Valley Fair welcomes their new spooky-season attraction, Tricks and Treats. With loads of creepy and crawl-y family-friendly Halloween fun, the theme park includes two realms of fun: the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats. Stacked with tasty treats, live entertainment, and tricks and treats for everyone to enjoy, this Halloween extravaganza will be around until Halloween day. Tickets start at $30. Through Oct. 30, valleyfair.com

Scream Town

For some nail-biting haunts, visit one or all of Scream Town’s seven themed haunted houses. Choose an excruciatingly terrifying 50 minute hayride, and stop by their Oddities Halloween Market on the way out. Sept. 23-Oct. 30, Starting at $34, 7410 US-212, Chaska, screamtown.com

The Haunting Experience

Save your screams for Minnesota’s scariest Halloween attraction. Buckle into the haunted hayride for a creepy ride to one of the oldest, longest, and scariest haunted houses near the Twin Cities. Oct. 13-31, 7 p.m., Starting at $23, 10900 E. Point Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove, hauntingexperience.com

Trail of Terror Phantom’s Feast

Enjoy haunting ghost stories as told by Jim Cunningham over a warm meal. Embark on a ghost hunt after the tales. Oct. 14-30, 7 p.m., $80, Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd, Shakopee, trailofterrormn.com/phantoms

Shadows and Spirits at the Capitol

Even history is haunting. See the Capitol lit by its original 1900s lighting, following a tour guide through the shadowy rotunda, hallways and chambers as history lingers round every corner. Visitors will encounter historical "spirits," including a night watchman, Civil War veteran, a woman suffragist, and more, who will tell stories of the Capitol's early history. Oct. 20-28, Starting at $11, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, mnhs.org/capitol/activities/calendar/9337

Twin Cities Horror Festival

For another version of ghost stories, the Twin Cities Horror Festival is eleven nights of spooks, scares, screams, and sadistic musicals–all on the stage of the Crane Theater. Oct. 20-30, 2303 NE Kennedy St., Unit 120, tchorrorfestival.com

5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

With over 3,000 attendees expected to attend, a $1,000 prize-winning costume contest, over 13 bars involved in each city, and an official afterparty included in every ticket, this year's Twin Cities Halloween Bar Crawl is sure to have lots of BOOze for both St. Paul and Minneapolis lovers. This is a 21+ event. Tickets range from $10-25. The St. Paul bar crawl is on Oct. 22, the Minneapolis bar crawl is on Oct. 29.

Dog Costume Contest at Lake & Legends Brewing

Halloween is for all, so get your furry friends dressed up for Lakes & Legends’ 2nd annual dog costume contest. Each drink is a voting slip so come thirsty and stock up on your votes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Oct. 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 1368 Lasalle Ave, Mpls., lakesandlegends.com/events

Halloween Spooktacular at Minnesota Children’s Museum

Take the kids out for a weekend of enchanting fun with MCM’s Halloween Spooktacular. Go trick or treating, have a monster mash, or explore the museum. Oct. 29-30, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., $18, $8 for members, Minnesota Children’s Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St Paul, mcm.org/halloween-party

Minneapolis Halloween Half Marathon

What better way to prepare for a night of all-things candy than with a day of all-things running? Come dressed up (with a good pair of sneakers!) and start Halloweekend off at the Stone Arch bridge, raising money for the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Oct. 29, minneapolishalloweenhalf.com

BOOnion Depot

For a day of family-friendly ghoulish fun, crawl on by to the Union Depot where complimentary candy totes are waiting for the first 500 kids under 12. Dress up in your Halloween best and carve a jack-o-lantern, have a dance party, go trick or treating and more. Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Free, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org

Drag Brunches

Not so big on the scaries, but costumes, wigs, and over-the-top Halloween movie characters are more your thing? Flip Phone events have Halloween drag brunches to fill all of your costuming, bottomless mimosa-ing needs. This year, Hocus Pocus and the Nightmare Before Christmas are the Halloweekend themes—pick your poison. Tickets are $17-18. Oct. 30-31

First Avenue’s Halloween Party

Dress to impress (or scare!) at this year’s First Ave Halloween party and costume contest, featuring DJ Rowsheen, DJ Michael Grey, Izzie P, Chico Chi, and DJ Patty Smith. With over $1,000 in cash prices and spooky, scary tunes, you won’t want to miss this! Tickets are $10-$15. Oct. 31, first-avenue.com

North Loop Halloween Party

Celebrate the season at North Loop’s Halloween party on the Nordic Plaza. Eat as much candy as your heart desires, roast marshmallows, decorate pumpkins, and watch the costume parade at 6:30 p.m. Free. Oct. 31, facebook.com