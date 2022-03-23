Guthrie Theater Announces 2022–2023 Season, Celebrates 60 Years

× Expand Photo by Heidi Bohnenkamp, courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater announced its 60th season for 2022-2023, and it includes ten productions for the theater’s sixty years in operation: From Qui Nguyen’s "love-and-war comedy" Vietgone, to the world premiere of Sally & Tom by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, to a classic Agatha Christie mystery and a presentation of the late Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

“Founded by a famed theater director and brought to life by the people of Minnesota, the Guthrie Theater forever changed the artistic landscape of the Twin Cities when it opened its doors in 1963,” artistic director Joseph Haj said in a statement. “This rich legacy inspired our choices for the 2022–2023 Season, which we wanted to represent all that the Guthrie was, is and will be to our community. So I’m filled with great optimism and gratitude as we embark on this celebratory season together.”

The theater was founded by director Tyrone Guthrie, Oliver Rea, and Peter Zeisler, who were disillusioned by Broadway and wanted to bring a professional theater company to a smaller city, and then turned it into one of the first major resident theaters in the country. Guthrie himself once said there were “too many actors in New York and London, and not enough elsewhere.”

The season begins in September with Vietgone, which follows two Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon in 1975 (running Sept. 10 – Oct. 16, 2022). It's followed by Sally & Tom, produced in collaboration with The Public Theater, where a hopeful playwright's latest script examines the relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson (Oct.1 – Nov. 6, 2022). Rounding out the winter shows are Rick Cummins and John Scoullar’s The Little Prince, based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (Dec. 10, 2022 – Feb. 5, 2023) and the character drama Blues for an Alabama Sky, set in a depression-era Harlem apartment (Jan. 28 – March 12, 2023). And yes, A Christmas Carol is also coming back (November 12 – December 30, 2022).

In tribute to the Guthrie’s inaugural production, which opened on May 7, 1963, the theater will present its fourth production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet (the play also closed out the Guthrie's previous location on Vineland Place back in 2006) (April 8 – May 21, 2023). Ken Ludwig's stage adaption of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express will bring the locomotive murder mystery to the stage (May 13 – July 2, 2023). And the Tony Award-winning storybook musical Into the Woods (from the book by James Lapine) will celebrate the late and great Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics (June 17 – August 20, 2023).

Closing out the season are Karen Zacarías’ Shane, based on the 1949 Western novel by Jack Schaefer that “interrogates the assumptions and myths of the American West” (July 15 – August 27, 2023), and an additional play that the Guthrie plans to run on the McGuire Proscenium Stage in spring 2023 that will be announced later.

According to a news release, public programming in the Dowling Studio will remain paused as the theater rebuilds itself from the fallout of the pandemic. The studio will be used for artistic and educational purposes as well as private events, and the Guthrie expects a full 2023–2024 season.

Earlier this year, the Guthrie announced just a $27,500 surplus between the fiscal years of 2020 and 2021. During the 18 months it was shutdown because of the pandemic, the Guthrie estimated it would have generated an estimated $29 million in earned revenues.

New season subscriptions go on sale June 1 and start at $64.