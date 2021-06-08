Guthrie Theater Announces 2021–2022 Season

× Expand Photo by Heidi Bohnenkamp, courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater at twilight.

The Guthrie Theater has been closed for over a year, when its last season was cut short at the on-set of the pandemic. There's been some activity, just last month the theater helped put on the inaugural Blackness Is… festival, and Leslie Odom, Jr. (of Hamilton fame) and local actor Regina Marie Williams will emcee the Guthrie's virtual benefit on June 25. The shows will still go on, as today the theater announced a seven-play season that will actually happen live and in-person beginning this September.

“I’m pleased that our upcoming season will continue the Guthrie’s longstanding tradition of offering an eclectic slate of classic and new plays that, through their ambitions, share an interest in big themes and dynamic storytelling,” artistic director Joseph Haj said in a press release. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to respond to the losses and challenges of the past year through theater, allowing us to both experience joy and entertainment while grappling with matters of great significance together. My hope is that this season will celebrate all that the theater is meant to be while extending hope and healing to everyone in our community.”

The season contains two world-premiere adaptations and marks the return of the former artistic director Joe Dowling, who will direct an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest (scheduled for February 26 through April 16, 2022). The slate of award-winning classics and new works includes the national tour of the 2019 Tony-nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, (running September 30 through October 24), A Raisin in the Sun (January 8 through February 13, 2022) directed by Austene Van, the Kate Hamill version of Emma directed by Meredith McDonough (June 18 through August 21, 2022), and Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat (July 16 through August 21, 2022). A show set for the McGuire Proscenium Stage and scheduled to open in April is to be announced.

A Christmas Carol, one of the Guthrie’s tentpole shows each holiday season, will also return with a new physical production of the play for the first time since 2010. The creative direction includes scenic, costume, prop, lighting, and sound design updates, and the “fresh-yet-faithful” script is penned by Lavina Jadhwani and will be directed by Haj.

The Guthrie will reopen the doors to its public spaces (including that riverside view) on July 8. The Dowling Studio’s programming is expected to remain paused “as the organization continues to rebuild” until fall 2022.