The Guthrie’s Christmas Carol Adapts for Pandemic Times

We might still be in a pandemic, but nothing stops Scrooge from discovering the joy of Christmas on the Guthrie stage. This year, the Guthrie has partnered with Freestyle Films to produce Dickens’ Holiday Classic, a virtual retelling of their traditional A Christmas Carol.

In Victorian Era England, Charles Dickens performed his work on the street for anyone who would listen–especially A Christmas Carol. The Guthrie’s newly-imagined production harkens back to that time, reveling in the simplicity of the language and storytelling.

E.G. Bailey, who co-directed and co-adapted the piece with Joseph Haj, says they took Dickens' original adaptation of A Christmas Carol and reimagined it in four parts, with narrators for each section. “If anybody knows about A Christmas Carol, it’s the Guthrie,” Bailey says. “It’s a staple in the community here.”

Dickens’ Holiday Classic, the 46th iteration the Guthrie has produced, will utilize familiar sets and props from past productions, and the intimate film setting will allow the audience to see them closer than ever before. The cast features Ryan Colbert and Meghan Kreidler, as well as Guthrie veterans Nathaniel Fuller and Charity Jones.

“The initial plan was more theatrical,” Bailey says. “My part of the collaboration was to really make this into a film and make it cinematic.” Bailey feels that film gives more freedom to storytelling, and that this production is a combination of the best elements of theatre and film.

The co-directors wanted to avoid the cliche of the narrator sitting in an armchair and telling the story, instead opting for an immersive experience that brings the audience into the story.

“The project evolved from a theatre piece that was being filmed to being a fusion of theatre and film together,” Bailey says. “It’s made to look like a theatre piece that is happening in a theatre, but it’s all cinema magic to make you feel like you’re watching from onstage.”

The audience's view will follow the actors closely enough to read the book titles used as set dressing. “The camera allows the audience to be onstage, to be close to the actors, to shift perspectives and move into a story world,” Bailey says.

Kreidler says for the past four years she has played Mrs. Cratchit, but this new format allowed her to play multiple roles, from the Cratchit children to the Ghost of Christmas Present. “Watching these roles be performed over the years, definitely helped to shape my performance for this setting,” Kreidler says.

“This would have been my fifth Christmas Carol,” Colbert says. “I think Nat Fuller has been in the show over 30 times. He’s played basically every role except Tiny Tim.”

Colbert says the actors rehearsed over zoom for five days, going over the newly adapted text, but all the actors already felt comfortable telling the story again, despite the change in format. “After doing it so many times, it gets in your bones,” Colbert explained.

“Audiences will get the same richness of performance that they would out of a usual Guthrie performance,” Bailey says. “We have some tour de force performances from these actors.” The actors were the only ones ever allowed to take off their masks, and filmed one-at-a-time, over the course of 12 days.

All four actors have been a part of the Christmas Carol cast before, and are grateful to be back this year. “The most rewarding part was just being able to create together,” Colbert says. “I didn’t know I would appreciate that normal so much.”

“To stand on a stage with colleagues and collaborators and just take it in felt almost sacred,” Colbert says. “I think that was a real gift for everyone involved.”

“There are so many valuable lessons to be learned from A Christmas Carol,” Kreidler says. “Having been in it now for the past five years, I feel like I take something different from it every year.”

Bailey says that while this will be a different experience from the traditional version, he hopes this version will reconnect people with the original story. “This is an amazing story, and it’s beautifully told,” Bailey says. “I find something new every single time.”

“Scrooge looks his life in the face and comes to terms with the ugliness of it,” Kreidler adds. “I think that’s a huge takeaway, especially after this year, because it takes a lot of courage and vulnerability to do that.”

The production will also be free to K-12 schools, which allows thousands of students across the nation to view the holiday classic. “Over 10,000 students from around the Twin Cities see A Christmas Carol every year,” Colbert says. “It’s a beautiful thing to keep that tradition alive.”

The film was released 177 years to the day of the original publication of A Christmas Carol, but Bailey says it still feels just as relevant.

Colbert agrees, saying, “It’s still the same beloved story of redemption.”

A Christmas Carol streams through Dec. 31. Tickets are $10 per household.