The Guthrie Announces Virtual Classes This Fall

Though we may be far from the return of live theater, the Guthrie Theater has announced they’ll offer more than 40 virtual classes and workshops this fall. From nuts-and-bolts theater classes like audition prep and stage management for technical artists, to creative workshops like dance and literary explorations of popular plays, these opportunities are designed to build community and encourage creativity among adults, Native community members and youth in grades 7-12.

The Guthrie will offer a variety of classes to fit students’ interests and creative aspirations. For adults, two tracks are offered: workshops and exploratory classes, which include storytelling, yoga, theater games, and others, help students explore new curiosities at all experience levels. Alternatively, the “Performance Pathway” provides actor training like improv, movement, and voice and speech at a range of levels, from introductory to professional. For youth, classes include acting, improv, dance, production, design and stage makeup. The Guthrie will also offer free eight-week classes in acting and playwriting for Native performers and community members of all backgrounds, as a part of their collaboration with Native Twin Cities artists and Turtle Theater Collective.

Virtual classes and workshops will run from September 28 through December 17. Though fully online classes are new territory for the theater world, instructors work hard to create experiences that engage and inspire students, and support them in their creative goals. The virtual format has also created new opportunities for the Guthrie, by helping them expand their reach throughout the state.

“Pivoting our classes and workshops to the virtual space has allowed us to be even more inclusive, especially for people who are theater-inclined but geographically too far to attend an in-person class,” education manager Siddeeqah Shabazz said in a press release. “Whether you’re an occasional theatergoer in search of a fun, on-your-feet experience or a professional artist taking advantage of downtime to expand the skills in your toolkit, we’re excited to continue welcoming people into our education community through these engaging, interactive and shared online experiences.”

Virtual classes and workshops will be held over Zoom, and options range from two-hour workshops to six-week programs. Drop-in rates begin at $20, and pay-as-able options and scholarships are available.

To see a complete schedule and register, visit guthrietheater.org/classes.