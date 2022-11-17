Great Northern Festival Announces 2023 Events

× Expand Courtesy of the Great Northern Festival Luminary Loppet Great Northern

It’s that time of year again: As winter tried its best to creep in subtly, The Great Northern has announced its schedule of events.

Returning to the Twin Cities on January 25–February 5, 2023, The Great Northern is 10 days of programming celebrating Minnesota’s cold, creative winters in more than 37 venues across the Twin Cities. This time around there will be over 60 events that fall within one or more of The Great Northern’s five primary pillars: food and drink, ideas, public art, music and performance, and outdoor experiences.

The festival kicks off with Chill Out: Festival Launch Party on January 25, at Surly’s Beer Garden. Take part in a number of events from ice fishing and printing with artist Seitu Jones, soak in the Sauna Village for a social and therapeutic experience, see art installations like MCAD’s collaboration with Maren Hassinger, Love (for Minneapolis) or Montreal-based studio Iregular’s Our Common Home. See a number of performances from musicians including Joe Rainey with Andrew Broder, Naeem Juwan and Cheeky, and Eric Pasi.

Don’t miss the festival's essential annual programming like the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis, and the City of Lakes Loppet and Luminary Loppet.

With climate change at the forefront of the festival, The Great Northern also seeks to inspire action and awareness around the importance of winter. Engage in their most robust climate series yet and see artists, activists, and public figures providing diverse perspectives on climate solutions. Hear from the legendary music producer and ambientpioneer Brian Eno in conversation with guitarist and Prince collaborator Donna Grantis, Peabody-award winning host of On Being Krista Tippet with biologist and nature writer Janine Benyus, and more.

"When the temperatures plunge, residents in the North are intentional about seeking community, fresh air, art, inspiration, good words and nourishing food – building fire from within,” said Kate Nordstrum, executive and artistic director of The Great Northern, in a release. “Our cold, snowy winters shape our culture, and they are at risk as the climate continues to warm. With The Great Northern, we want to motivate festival-goers to take steps to preserve the gift of winter."

Finishing off the festival is a closing night party and Moonage Daydream outdoor screening at Malcolm Yards Market on February 5.