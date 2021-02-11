Gov. Tim Walz on His Hope for 2021

× Expand Photo by Nate Ryan Governor Tim Walz Governor Tim Walz

Welcome to 2021, the year we finally move forward again. The only question now is, how? We interviewed some key Twin Cities stakeholders, community voices, and leaders who will be central to what happens–or doesn't–in the year to come.

What’s your outlook on finally beginning a year that is, mercifully, not 2020?

Well, I am optimistic about the future. I always have been. I’m the eternal optimist—I had to be. I supervised the high school lunchroom. But it truly is how I see the world. Even though we’re in the grips of the worst part of this pandemic, it’s coming in a different space where there is a light at the end of the tunnel. While there have been incidents that get highlighted of maybe not some of the best of our angels, there has been so much great work done, so much selfless servant leadership day in and day out that goes unnoticed. I have really focused on staying in the moment, even though this moment is harsh. I don’t want people to let their guards down, but I also want people to know that there are brighter days right around the corner.

2020 was a heck of a year to be the governor, and while you seemed to handle it with grace, you still must be looking forward to some semblance of relief in those brighter days.

You play the hand you’re dealt. I hope one of the things I’m remembered for is that I was thoughtful in who I surrounded myself with. It has been a privilege to watch how folks have responded to this. It’s been a privilege to do this. But, looking past this, one of the great parts of this job—I did it when I was a member of Congress and now as governor—my natural space and where I feel the best myself and just enjoy is in those classrooms. And I would go and teach. I’ll tell you what: You have to love passing time in a large high school to really understand optimism and what it’s about. I used to love being in the hallway with those kids, seeing them be themselves, and I so want that for them. And so, for me, I’m going to take some time and I’m going to go back and teach some classes.

I have a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old, and it’s amazing—and somewhat heartbreaking—how quickly they fully inhabited this moment in history. They just sort of made do.

There’s trauma. But I tell some of these older kids, high school and college-age kids—I’ve got a 14- and 19-year-old—to live in the moment and understand that this moment in history, while horrific, is also unique, and that the world gets created out of these types of moments.

And 2020 has been full of huge world-shaping forces, right? Racial justice, the pandemic, faith in government, faith in our elections, the ongoing climate crisis. These are all 2020 narratives, and they are all existential.

When I came into office, the crisis and the incoming flack I was taking was over the MNLARS driver’s license system—

Ah, the good old days.

And we launched that damn thing this week with the new fix, and it worked. That damn thing. There’re things that would have taken weeks to make decisions, and now that’s like Monday morning for me. So, I go back to that racial justice piece. There is an absolute moral necessity—and a mandate—to fix that. We’re going to do juvenile justice reform, and we’re going to do person-centered restorative justice. And I’m going to use all the clout I have to push that through. You can either join me or get steamrolled because now is the time to do it. I feel battle-tested, and I feel that the routine has gotten me into a place where we have to take these things on. I can’t view COVID one issue at a time. I have to view it in its totality, and that’s the way I’m viewing the climate issue, that it’s not one pipeline, one Clean Cars act. It is a whole series of things to change how people think.

None of this stuff happened in a vacuum, right?

When the historiography of this year is written, that interconnectedness and intersectionality of all those things is going to be much more apparent. I used to teach my high school kids that history was like a paper pushed right up against your face: It’s right in front of you, but you can’t read it. You need a little bit of distance first. Let’s be very clear: George Floyd’s murder down on 38th and Chicago was the accumulation of the achievement gap, housing insecurity, all of the things that have led to that moment. And for us to start to solve these problems, we’ve got to have the courage to say that. And COVID just exacerbated those inequalities.

COVID was a match that fell into a full tinder box.

It also opened up the space to believe that we can solve this. There is a formula there for climate change; there’s a formula there for racial justice. And in state government, we are so much more efficient now, where 24 state agencies have pulled down their silos and worked together. MNLARS—which started in 2007 and languished for 12 years—in less than 12 months, we retooled it, integrated it, deployed it, and that’s where we’re at. And it wasn’t because it was a massive failure before. It was because there was not the capacity to break down those silos or the status quo. And COVID gives us that.

“My hope is that Minnesotans see bipartisan government work toward big issues.” —Governor Tim Walz

Do you fear that once the immediate danger of COVID is past, legislators will take their foot off the gas for the rest of the stuff?

Like I said from the beginning, none of this is popular. Nobody wanted any of this to happen, but it also opens up great possibilities. Now, maybe politicizing a public health issue has done lasting damage—I guess we’ll see. But I do believe it opened up potential and possibilities, and I’m going to lean into that. We always try and do that, but it’s very different in politics.

Politics sure seems to muck things up.

It’s challenging. We have tough budgets coming up. We’ve got issues of racial justice, of climate. We have economic pick-up-the-pieces—especially small businesses and families, evictions, all of that. We’re going to be defined by how we respond to George Floyd’s murder. That’s going to be the inflection point on who we are as a state. We should quit telling people it’s Minnesota nice, because not everything is nice and not everything is working. And I’ll tell you what: How this vaccine rolls out, how we treat communities of color and how they’re included, is important. And with historical trauma around vaccinations for Indigenous tribes—those are relationships that we’ve built up over time. They are fundamental changes to racial injustice that even the rolling out of the COVID vaccine can help heal. There is a lot of intersection of potential should we choose to embrace it.

And if we do embrace it, what’s your hope for 2021?

I want to see divided government function again. I’m proud of what we’ve done—moving a bonding bill and moving some of these big things. There is this desire of [some] folks to not want government to work. But I am still hopeful that we will move more on criminal justice reform and some of the things we saw in the aftermath of George Floyd. Still, I’m talking to you on the 23rd of November, three weeks after the election, and I still don’t know a single member of the Republican Party acknowledging the election’s over. So, I don’t want to be too rosy here, but I do believe, yeah, we’re going to have to tackle those things. My hope is that Minnesotans see bipartisan government work toward big issues. That’s my hope, and it’s my job to do the best I can to bring them there.

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue.