Gordon Parks in Minnesota

1. Composition

Parks, who was born in Kansas in 1912 (as the youngest of 15 kids), moved to St. Paul to live with his sister when he was 16—but was kicked out after fighting with his temperamental brother-in-law. As a high schooler experiencing homelessness, he played piano at a Minneapolis brothel and toured with Larry Funk’s orchestra, eventually dropping out of school at the start of the Depression.

2. Exposure

Before he became the first Black photographer to work for Vogue and Life and before he became the first Black producer and director of a major film (1969’s The Learning Tree), Parks taught himself to shoot with a pawnshop camera and worked as a staff photog for Black-owned newspapers the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder in the late 1930s. His first solo exhibition took place at St. Paul’s Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in 1938.

3. Scope

The artist lives on: St. Paul’s Gordon Parks High School focuses on media-related curricula for a student body that’s predominantly nonwhite and/or qualifies for free and reduced lunch in an effort to encourage the next generation of creatives like Parks.

4. Portfolio

