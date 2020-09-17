Gopher Athletes Protest Against Men’s Sports Cuts

× Expand U of M Athletes March

On Wednesday, hundreds of athletes, coaches, family members, and students gathered at Athlete’s Village to march to University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel’s office to protest a recent proposal to cut to three men’s athletic programs.

The march came after Gopher athletics director Mark Coyle announced in a letter to athletes last week that men’s gymnastics, tennis, and track and field programs would be cut at the end of the academic year, affecting almost 60 student athletes.

Senior Kaleb Dobbs of the tennis team said the news came as a complete shock that even the coaches were unaware of.

“I think our teammates and community and all the other people connected to the other teams are like, this doesn’t really add up, and we’re just kinda confused,” Dobbs said.

The U of M is facing a $75 million budget deficit from the disruptions to college sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Coyle’s claims that the cuts stem from COVID-19 financial issues and Title IX discrepancies within the athletics department, many student athletes feel that there is a lot of grey area regarding Coyle’s decisions.

Junior Sebastion Vile of the tennis team said, “If you are really interested in making up a deficit, I don’t see how you can argue that cutting 3 percent of a $75 million deficit is the know all solution. Surely there’s another way out.”

In an open letter to the University Board of Regents, track and field captain Owen Hoeft urged the regents to reconsider the decision, outlining the irresponsible spending of the athletics department and the lack of Title IX compliance issues within the programs being cut.

“$13 million dollars was spent on a state of the art track and field facility, but $1–2 million dollars can’t be found in the budget to fund half of the athletes that would utilize this facility. Essentially, facilities were prioritized over a team itself,” Hoeft said.

Hoeft also highlighted the Title IX compliance rules–that require opportunities for women and men that are proportionate to their enrollment rates–and how the track and field teams have been following them. He stated that the discrepancies proposed in Coyle's letter were far too ambiguous to warrant discontinuing the three programs.

Dobbs said that many of the athletes on the tennis team are in the Carlson School of Management and have done their own digging into Coyle’s budget discrepancies.

“We were following compliance rules last year fully with all programs, and now suddenly this year [they] need to cut, you know almost 60 student athletes and three programs,” Dobbs said.

Junior Khalid Hussein of the track and field team says he feels there is a racial component to the decision as well.

“Many of us [on the Track and Field team] are like disenfranchised African-Americans and minority groups that would never like, get this opportunity to attend university and earn a college degree and stuff like that without this, like without track and field,” Hussein said. “Without this program we would never be here in the first place. We would never be in the position to be earning a college degree."

Although the U of M will continue to honor student athlete scholarships, some are considering other options.

“Now that I’ve been told I can’t play tennis here, it’s forced me to reconsider and ultimately if the decision is upheld, I will be leaving and so will my teammates. That’s something that we’re all not prepared to do,” Vile said.

Hussein felt that the athletic department is not taking into consideration the struggle of many students to get to their current positions.

“For them to like disregard all that and all the opportunities they provide for college for African-Americans and minorities, it’s kind of like a spit in the face to the current African-American study body at the University of Minnesota,” Hussein said.

Despite everything, the athletes remain optimistic. Vile said that athletes from across U of M programs and even other universities have reached out offering support.

“They don’t want to see this happen,” Vile said. “I hope the Board of Regents will understand and see that and listen to us and will hopefully reject the proposal.”

“The fact that the Board of regents meeting is in October gives me a lot of hope. We’re all fighting for that. Until that happens I’m still a University of Minnesota track and field member and cross country member,” Hussein said.