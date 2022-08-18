Go Backstage Where the Vikings Play

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock U.S. Bank Stadium

Yet another reason to be pumped for the upcoming NFL season, U.S. Bank is now offering the Ultimate Touchdown Tour, a new, specialized tour program that highlights all that goes into prepping for a Vikings home game.

Starting August 19, fans will be able to experience views of the Vikings Locker Room being set for game day, broadcast spaces being prepared for media operations, and never-before-seen views of one of the most luxury private bars inside the Bank. The two-hour guided tour is a chance to play on the turf, snap photos, and score a touchdown in the purple endzone.

Tickets are on sale now for $99 per person, with free admission for children 5 and under.

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity for fans to experience what it is like to prepare for game day at an NFL stadium,” said U.S. Bank Stadium general manager John Drum in a statement.

The Ultimate Touchdown Tour will be offered on select dates throughout the season one day prior to Vikings home games. It’s a great opportunity to see behind the scenes and all the work that goes into making sure fans enjoy the game. Tour guests will also be able to learn about the history, architecture, sustainability efforts, and operation of the stadium from knowledgeable tour guides.

The Vikings will open their season with a game against NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 11. The team will once again play nine home games.