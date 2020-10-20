Glow Holiday Festival Is Coming to the State Fairgrounds

× Expand Courtesy of Glow Glow holiday Lights

A new holiday celebration is coming to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this November with the Glow Holiday Festival. The wintertime drive-thru will run up until January, where guests can admire holiday lights, seasonal scenes, art installations, and other attractions. To finish their ride through, passengers will be able to taste and purchase some classic Minnesota State Fair food fare.

The festival follows a similar event which was hosted in Nashville last year. Local event promoter Randy Levy of Rose Presents has brought its magic to Minnesota. Additional touches like the Purple Lane, Lil Farmstead, the Wagon Wheel Stage, and a new Disco Party tailor the event to its new local location.

The festival will be a multicultural holiday celebration, with special nights like Amity Night, Latinx Night, Hanukkah Night, Indigenous Peoples Night, and Kwanzaa Night. In an effort to give back, each night of the festival will be benefiting various community charities, including Second Harvest Heartland, Urban Ventures, and Outfront Minnesota, among others.

Additional attractions will include The Grand Opening illuminated gift box, Charity Flame and Art Park with a highlight of local charities and artists, Tinsel Tower featuring a special festive story, and the Arctic Circles icicles and illuminated tree. The festival will run from November 19 to January 3, with more information on ticket prices and offerings available at glowholiday.com.