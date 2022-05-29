Why Georgia Fort Became an Independent Journalist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Georgia Fort Georgia Fort When you’re an indie journalist like Fort, you’re often your own reporter and camera crew.

Georgia Fort doesn’t think of herself as an activist, even though people call her one. She’s a journalist—one of two who were in the courtroom when Derek Chauvin was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd in June 2021. She has freelanced for the NBC Today show, helped produce a PBS Frontline documentary, and been nominated for two Emmys.

But the St. Paul–based reporter also works outside of traditional routes, publishing directly to her audience. She has more than 95,000 followers on Facebook Watch, nearly 40,000 on TikTok, more than 19,000 on Instagram, and more than 2,500 on YouTube. Last year, she reached 15 million people just through Facebook, she says, and every time she posts something, her audience grows.

Her independent work is different from what you’ll see on TV. Instead of tightly cut images with narration and commentary, Fort features subjects speaking for themselves, often at length. One video, which Fort posted in February, features a woman named Nichole talking about her time living in a Minneapolis homeless encampment. In March, Fort went live for 28 minutes at the Minneapolis teachers’ strike. Around the same time, she shared footage from outside Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, where people gave statements about family members who had been killed by police.

Fort also advocates for media reform: more diversity in newsrooms, more diversity in what stories get told, and more diversity in whose voices get quoted as experts. She has criticized coverage by the mainstream media of Amir Locke, Winston Smith, and other Black men killed by police officers.

“If you are a journalist in Minneapolis, why do you still consider MPD a credible source?” she tweeted in February. “#AskingForAFriend.”

But an activist? The word, Fort says, often gets thrown at Black journalists, especially those who speak out about injustices, challenge official narratives, or call for change. To her, the word is a dig aimed at discrediting her work as a journalist while ignoring the way the media has perpetuated violence and harm in the Black community.

“When you have a Black body that’s challenging the status quo in any industry, all of a sudden it becomes activism, as opposed to me being perceived as a thought leader in journalism,” she says. “My promise to my audiences is to cover stories about race and culture that build equity.”

A free press has long been considered a fourth pillar of democracy: an institution that delivers a balanced account of what’s happening in the world; a transparent check on power and corruption. But analyses have begun to expose the ways that systemic racism seeps into who tells the news, whose stories get told, and how stories get covered.

Newsrooms are less diverse than the country’s workforce overall, according to a 2018 study by the Pew Research Center, which found that 77 percent of newsroom employees are non-Hispanic white, compared with 65 percent of all U.S. workers. At NPR, an internal review of the same year found that 83 percent of quoted, on-air sources were white and 67 percent were male.

Increasingly, journalism has had to reckon with its focus on objectivity and questions about how biases affect news coverage, says Jelani Cobb, a journalism professor at Columbia University in New York. Recognizing that nobody can be truly objective, he says, media organizations have begun to grapple instead with fairness and representation.

“The old regime was that people never acknowledged their perspectives or their biases and wrote stories that had a kind of voice of God authority to them,” says Cobb. “The idea of objectivity has often functioned as a cloak for making normative a middle- to upper-middle-class, white, middle-aged perspective—specifically the demographics of newsrooms. That’s come under critique.”

That reckoning has been a long time coming, Fort says. After the Civil War, white-owned newspapers incited lynchings and massacres of Black people—a phenomenon showcased in a new project called “Printing Hate” by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, which documented more than a century of racism in news coverage, including headlines calling Black people “brutes” and “fiends.” Papers advertised when and where mobs were planning to gather.

Media prejudice remains just as blatant today, says Cobb, who pointed to work by the artist Alexandra Bell. In a 2017 piece, Bell magnified and marked up a New York Times story about Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. On one side of the poster-sized work, Bell included the original headline: “A Teenager Grappling with Problems and Promise.” On the other side is Bell’s version: “A Teenager with Promise.”

Diversification in news coverage is overdue, says Gayle Golden, a senior lecturer in journalism at the University of Minnesota. For the last 20 years, Minneapolis has been a relatively active place for grassroots and citizen journalists, she says. With the rise of social media, journalists now have more ways to share what’s happening in marginalized communities, opening the door to important conversations about diverse sources and trauma-informed coverage.

“If there’s a hunger out there, there’s also a way to get at it,” she says. “Even 10 years ago, you could not easily get at it.”

Fort grew up in St. Paul and went to high school on the East Side. She majored in business at the University of St. Thomas, where she hosted a weekly show for the college radio station. After graduating in 2010, she moved to Georgia and got a job cohosting a morning radio show, eventually transitioning into TV news and multimedia reporting. Filming, producing video, writing scripts, posting print stories for the web—she learned to do it all.

Returning to Minnesota in 2017, Fort worked as a news anchor in Duluth. She moved back to St. Paul in 2018 and was soon reporting as a freelancer for local media outlets and nonprofits, including Unicorn Riot, a decentralized, educational nonprofit media organization of journalists cofounded by Niko Georgiades.

With help from her background in business, Fort studied the media market and brainstormed her branding strategy, and after a lot of scribbling on notebook pages that got crumpled up and thrown away, she arrived at her signature tagline: “Change the Narrative.” Those three words have helped her focus on the equity-building stories she wants to tell about race, culture, and injustices.

“As long as it falls within that scope, I’m showing up,” she says.

Independent journalism raises questions about publishing without editorial input, but Cobb says readers can ultimately benefit when they have access to multiple perspectives. Just as political scientists can better forecast elections by looking at many polls, he says, mixing up media sources “can probably get a conscientious consumer of media closer to the truth or truthfulness than anything else.”

By publishing on her own, Fort says, she can circumvent the whitewashing that happens at traditional publications and provide more balanced coverage. During Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s reelection campaign, for example, she says she watched him speak about public safety at a North Minneapolis church, alongside reporters from every publication in town. Then, while those stories focused on the what the mayor said, hers featured a Black woman from the neighborhood talking about the bullet holes in her house.

“Until mainstream media can do an overhaul and have coverage that better reflects the America we live in,” she says, “then it is going to require independent journalists to come to the table and say, ‘Well, yeah, I’m amplifying only voices of color, because mainstream media refuses to.’”

By the Numbers

A look at who really makes up the media landscape.