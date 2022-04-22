George Morrison Forever Stamps Are Now Available

× Expand Photograph by Victor Bloomfield, courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society George Morrison and Hazel Belvo, 1976. George Morrison and Hazel Belvo, 1976.

The United States Postal Service has released a new collection of stamps, this time in honor of Ojibwe artist George Morrison. Five prints of Morrison’s landscape paintings are included in the spring 2022 Forever Stamp release, which are sold in sheets of twenty.

George Morrison was born Wah Wah Teh Go Nay Ga Bo (Standing in the Northern Lights) in the Grand Portage Reservation of Minnesota in 1919. As a child, he was sent alongside his brother to the Hayward Indian Boarding School in Wisconsin. He graduated from the Minneapolis School of Art (later the Minneapolis College of Art and Design) in 1943 on a tribal scholarship, where his original plan to study commercial art shifted to fine art. He then received a scholarship to study at New York’s Art Students League, and a Fulbright later to study in Paris in 1952.

A landscape painter and sculptor, he had several solo exhibitions in New York City and across the Midwest, but especially in his home state. Morrison became a professor at schools around the country, including Cornell, the Dayton Art Institute, Rhode Island School of Design, and Pennsylvania State University. In 1970, he taught Native American studies and art at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He remained close to Minnesota until his death in 2000.

“George Morrison is one of the greatest modernist artists and a founding figure of Native American modernism,” a statement from USPS reads. He “challenged prevailing ideas of what Native American art should be, arguing that an artist’s identity can exist independently from the nature of the art he creates.”

× Expand Courtesy of USPS George Morrison Stamps

Morrison's landscapes are known for featuring vibrant colors and loosely drawn lines of abstract shapes and figures. Preferring a form inherited from cubism and surrealism, his colorful expressionism upended expectations for what Native American art could be.

“I can see the lake change by the hour, from blue to yellow to rose,” Morrison once said about Lake Superior, a frequent source of inspiration and where his studio was kept close by. “The basic thing in all paintings is the horizon line which identifies each little work as a broad expanse of a segment of the earth.”

The Grand Portage National Monument’s Heritage Center opened an exhibit of Morrison's work this week, which runs through September. The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais will also showcase his art through May. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.

“As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history. The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes,” USPS stamp services director William Gicker said in a press release.