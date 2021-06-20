Without a Paddle

× Expand Illustrations by Ali Mac Illustration of tubers floating down a creek

There used to be a gristmill on Minnehaha Creek near 52nd and Lyndale. Yep, where stately octogenarian homes now line the parkway and the creek can’t keep up with the cyclists adjacent to it, in the 1850s, a hardscrabble mill churned 20 barrels of flour every 10 hours.

There are no photos of the Richfield Mill—known colloquially as the Old Red Mill—but it was a big deal. The first of six gristmills along the creek’s Lake Minnetonka–to–Minnehaha Falls length, it drew enough people to the area that a post office was established, and before long, the town of Richfield. By the time William D. Washburn bought the land for $5,000 in 1886 and platted Minneapolis’s Washburn Park neighborhood, the mill had been leveled. In 1897, a weir was constructed at the headwaters, and the other mills shuttered as the wild creek slowed to something closer to the gentle flow we see today.

From a conventional view—in a car, on a bike—a lot of local history is almost imperceptible. In the case of the Old Red Mill and its gristmill brethren—like Ard Godfrey’s mill by the Falls and Edina Mills by 50th & France—to get a visual sense of the creek’s history, you have to go down into it. Whether your preference is a canoe, kayak, SUP, tubes, or, like one family we’ve seen on the water, an expedition-grade whitewater raft replete with elevated pilot seat, making your way along Minnehaha Creek via Minnehaha Creek is maybe the only way to understand what the creek is today and has been in the past. And depending on water levels, you can float just about any section or the whole darn thing.

Our usual route winds from behind the Lynnhurst Rec Center in southwest Minneapolis to a little stream pool on the east side of 35W. It’s barely two miles of actual waterway, but depending on how the creek’s chugging—and how many times our kids decide to pit stop at this or that improvised rope swing—it can take us up to three hours on tubes. And that’s the whole idea. No phones, no hurry, no nothing but gliding through an urban area that you almost forgot surrounded you in water that, thanks to more than half a century of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s conservation and cleanup work, is cleanish.

The MCWD’s work shows in the creatures you spot, from ancient, dinosaur-sized snapping turtles to groups of blue herons chilling on the pebbly shores, but also in what you don’t see: almost anything new. Bridges aside, much of the visible creek infrastructure—the myriad limestone retaining walls constructed with rock quarried in Minnehaha Park—was built in the 1930s using Works Progress Administration funds. Fast-forward past most of modern history, and those wise walls are the perfect launch point for a kid looking to do a quick cannonball.

And if you look really carefully, you might also spot things that most folks thought were long gone. On the section we float, as the Lyndale Avenue bridge draws closer, the natural shoreline gives way to stacked, slab-stone walls that look distinctly more rustic than any that the WPA built. There, on both sides of the creek, running right up to the footings of an automobile bridge that was rebuilt in 2012, are the original embankments of the Old Red Mill’s dam—destroyed 130 years earlier, but a big part of the reason any of this is here in the first place.

Go Do It

1. In Minneapolis, drop a car off along Minnehaha Parkway near where you want to finish. If you really want to go for it, drop your car off at Lake Nokomis and finish your float by hitting the beach.

2. Take another car to your starting point. One good place is where Minnehaha Creek doglegs south behind Lynnhurst Recreation Center (1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy.).

3. Park in the rec center lot, inflate your tubes, toss your phones and keys in a dry bag, crack a beer, and enjoy nature’s lazy river.