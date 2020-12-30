Where We Walked This Year

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: Theodore Wirth Park

Rebecca Rowland, Managing Editor: Not far from home is a path that stretches along the edge of a large marsh and leads to what I like to call Bunny Hill, due to the frequent sightings, and a maze of paths within. Over the months, I’ve seen deer—a dozen or more at a time (three bucks one night at dusk)—wood ducks, muskrats, a fox, eagles, cranes, and other birds too many to mention, cataloging the seasons, all adding to the journey. Along the way, I’ve also passed many who’ve become familiar faces and must also enjoy this little stretch. We carefully greet, cross paths, and continue through our days.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: From my bed to my desk.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: Lake of the Isles! What a miracle to have this in the middle of the city. You can see many of my pictures on my Instagram, @dearlydara. My meditation practice is basically to try to get quiet and look for something beautiful. I find that beauty very often at Lake of the Isles—especially at sunset.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: I walked my poodle to Windom Park everyday.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: We always defaulted to exploring the historic streets of our neighborhood—Summit/Crocus Hill—and admiring the incredible architecture.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I live a few blocks away from Lake Harriet, and I couldn’t even begin to count how many times my boyfriend and I walked around the lake this year. It got to the point where we would recognize some of the people and pets we saw along the way—Dog Who’s Bad at Running, Shampoo-Commercial Dog (with the longest and shiniest fur I’ve ever seen), Really Fast Running Girl, Elderly Couple with the Matching Biden Tees…hope you’re all doing great!

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Thomas Lowry Park

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: We started walking in our neighborhood more. It’s been really fun to explore and see more of the houses in our area, especially during the holidays. It seems that our neighbors really upped their decorating this year.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: My now fiance’s family moved to a small lake in Maple Grove at the beginning of the summer. There’s a three-mile loop around the lake via trails and neighborhood streets and we did A LOT of walks on those trails.

Justine Jones, Editorial Intern: My new favorite place to walk this year was Crosby Farm Regional Park in St. Paul. The park has forest, marsh, a small waterfall, and a beautiful stretch of river where you can sit on the sand. My friend tells me it’s also an excellent place to find edible mushrooms.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: I walked a lot around Lake Rebecca!