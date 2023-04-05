Twin Cities Gets Third Snowiest Winter

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

On the evening of March 31st, when rain froze and a wet, spring snow fell across the state, it had us thinking: You’ve got to be kidding. But waking up on April Fool’s Day, it was no joke. The National Weather Service reported 8.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which pushed the season total to 89.7 inches, moving up from 7th to 3rd place, and usurping 1950-1951’s spot.

The heavy snow caused major power outages across the state. And a quick drive (once the roads were plowed) revealed fallen trees and splintered branches, forcing a massive cleanup effort on already strained infrastructure services.

More snow was predicted for Tuesday, but the snow turned into gusts of wind. Either way, it’s been hard to know, especially considering the weather app’s off-base predictions, including a debunked 80º prediction earlier this week.

It’s been a long winter, and it doesn’t seem to be going down easily. But a *hopefully accurate* 10 day forecast predicting rain and warmer temperatures gives a little preview of spring weather.